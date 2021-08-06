Singapore eases border measures for travellers arriving from Taiwan

Travellers entering Singapore from Taiwan will not have to serve a stay-home notice (SHN) period from 11.59pm tomorrow, provided they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival.

Those with a travel history there within the last 21 days before leaving for Singapore will take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test when they arrive, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night. They can go about their activities if they test negative.

This includes short-term visitors, who can now also apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Aug 12.

Currently, those with a travel history to Taiwan must serve a 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility.

Travellers who are still serving their 14-day SHN at their place of residence as at 11.59pm tomorrow will have to complete it and test negative at the end of the period.

Singapore had imposed the SHN requirement on travellers from Taiwan on May 16, in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases there.

The day before, Taiwan had reported 180 new domestic cases.

Travellers had to serve a 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility followed by an additional seven-day SHN at their place of residence.

Short-term travellers with an Air Travel Pass were not allowed to enter Singapore if they had been to Taiwan in the previous 21 days.

On June 23, MOH announced that travellers from Taiwan would be allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN in their homes.

Yesterday, the ministry noted that the Covid-19 situation in Taiwan has since improved, and said it will continue to adjust Singapore's border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission of the virus to the community as the global Covid-19 situation evolves.

MOH encouraged travellers to register and pre-pay for their PCR test online before departing for Singapore. It also advised travellers to check the SafeTravel website for the latest border measures.