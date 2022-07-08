Singapore confirms second imported case of monkeypox

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday confirmed another imported case of monkeypox in Singapore.

The patient is a 36-year-old male Indian national who lives in Singapore and had recently returned from the United States, said MOH. He tested positive for monkeypox yesterday and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The man is not linked to the earlier monkeypox cases, the ministry said. It added that contact tracing is ongoing.

"The case developed anal discomfort on June 28, and other symptoms, including rashes typical of monkeypox, progressively over the next few days," MOH said.

On Wednesday, the man sought medical care and was taken to NCID on the same day.

Last month, Singapore reported its first imported monkeypox case since 2019 - a 42-year-old British man who works as a flight attendant.

The country reported its first local case of monkeypox on Wednesday - a 45-year-old male Malaysian national.

He tested positive on Wednesday, and is currently hospitalised at NCID. His condition is stable.

All three cases are not linked.

MOH said that the risk of monkeypox transmission remains low, given that it requires close physical or prolonged contact.

Monkeypox is typically a self-limiting illness, where patients recover within two to four weeks, said MOH, although a small percentage of those infected can fall seriously ill or die.

Those particularly vulnerable to complications are young children, pregnant women or those who are immunocompromised.

MOH added that the monkeypox situation would continue to be monitored closely and public health responses would be calibrated as necessary.

Returning travellers, especially those from areas affected by monkeypox, should seek immediate medical attention if they develop any disease symptoms within three weeks of their return, and inform their doctor of their recent travel history. These symptoms include sudden onset of high fever, swollen lymph nodes and rashes.