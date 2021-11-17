Sign up to collect bottle of StayWell mouth gargle

Singapore households can register to collect a bottle of StayWell mouth gargle till Dec 10.

The povidone-iodine (PVP-I) gargle, which kills germs that cause sore throat, will be distributed under Temasek Foundation's Stay Prepared initiative, which aims to reduce the spread of illnesses.

Close to 23,000 households have signed up within a day of registration opening on Monday, Temasek Foundation said yesterday. Some residents had difficulties registering online due to heavy traffic in the first few hours after registration opened, but this has been resolved, the spokesman added.

People can pick up the gargle at their preferred collection points from Nov 22 to Dec 12, subject to availability. Should demand exceed expectations, a second round of self-collection may take place after the Chinese New Year period next February.

This latest initiative by the foundation follows its distributions of masks, hand sanitiser and oximeters over the past 18 months.

Users may gargle two to four times a day when they feel a sore throat is about to develop, or for general oral hygiene. The PVP-I gargle is formulated for gargling and should not be swallowed.

Studies show PVP-I can interrupt the attachment of Sars-CoV-2 - the virus causing Covid-19 - to oral and nasopharyngeal tissues and lower the amount of viral particles in saliva and respiratory droplets.

Temasek Foundation cautioned that there are PVP-I liquid disinfectants on the market that are used to disinfect wounds or skin surfaces, and these should not be used as gargle.

Households can book a slot for collection at https://stayprepared.sg/staywell/register/