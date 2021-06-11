News analysis

Sights set on a path out of the current Covid-19 crisis

By October, with 75% of the population fully vaccinated, situation could be under control

Senior Health Correspondent
Tables and chairs cordoned off at Clementi Market and Food Centre last Saturday due to the ban on dining in at eateries. By spreading out the relaxing of rules, it will be easier to quickly tighten measures again to stop a surge should the number of infections go up in the coming week.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The stricter Covid-19 measures in force since May 16 have impacted Singaporean lives and livelihoods. So many people have been counting the days until Sunday - the one month deadline for phase two (heightened alert).

It would have been a tough call for the authorities to extend the period - where only two people can go out together or visit in a day, where food outlets are open only for takeaways, and religious services limited to 100 people.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2021, with the headline 'Sights set on a path out of the current Covid-19 crisis'.
Topics: 