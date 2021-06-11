For Subscribers
News analysis
Sights set on a path out of the current Covid-19 crisis
By October, with 75% of the population fully vaccinated, situation could be under control
The stricter Covid-19 measures in force since May 16 have impacted Singaporean lives and livelihoods. So many people have been counting the days until Sunday - the one month deadline for phase two (heightened alert).
It would have been a tough call for the authorities to extend the period - where only two people can go out together or visit in a day, where food outlets are open only for takeaways, and religious services limited to 100 people.