Sights set on a path out of the current Covid-19 crisis

The stricter Covid-19 measures in force since May 16 have impacted Singaporean lives and livelihoods. So many people have been counting the days until Sunday - the one month deadline for phase two (heightened alert).

It would have been a tough call for the authorities to extend the period - where only two people can go out together or visit in a day, where food outlets are open only for takeaways, and religious services limited to 100 people.