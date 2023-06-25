Should I be worried if the positions of my baby’s organs are reversed?

SINGAPORE – For centuries, anatomists were baffled by spleens, hearts and other major internal organs found to be on the “wrong” side of the human body, appearing mirrored from their normal position.

First recognised in medical literature in the 1600s, situs inversus, as the rare genetic condition is known, is found in one out of every 10,000 people.

In May, a foetus was diagnosed with situs inversus in Wuhan, making headlines in China. The parents of the so-called “mirror baby” boy were uncertain whether the pregnancy should be terminated.

The Straits Times answers concerns about the congenital condition and how common it is here.

Q: How do internal organs form on the ‘wrong’ side of the body?

A: More than 100 genes have been linked to defects affecting organ placement and development in the early stages of foetal growth.

This can manifest as situs inversus totalis – the complete reversal of internal organs – or situs ambiguous, also known as heterotaxy syndrome, where organs are partially transposed from their usual position.

According to a regional study of infants in the United States, patients with reversed organs were found to be more likely to have mothers diagnosed with diabetes, fathers who smoked and a family history of heart defects or other anomalies, among other factors.

But what causes the condition remains a mystery in many cases, said National University Hospital (NUH) senior consultant Chen Ching Kit, who has about 21 years of medical experience.

Dr Chen, who works at the division of paediatric cardiology, sees a case of situs inversus every three to five years.

He said: “More than 50 per cent of the time, we don’t have an answer; we test the genes and things turn out to be okay. We don’t know why the condition happens.”

Q: How common is the condition in Singapore?

A: Situs inversus is rare in Singapore. Every year, one or two cases are detected at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

The condition is usually discovered when foetuses are screened via an ultrasound scan at around the 20th week of pregnancy, said Dr June Tan, a senior consultant at KKH’s Department of Maternal Fetal Medicine.

Dr Tan said parents who have babies with situs inversus are advised to get them a detailed ultrasound scan to assess for any associated complications, so they can plan for appropriate and timely care for the child post-delivery.

For instance, those with congenital heart diseases may require open-heart surgery to correct the defect.