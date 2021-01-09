Shot in the arm for healthcare staff

MR SOH CHEE PENG.
MS NURFARAH LIYANA MOHAMED FARID.
MS CHANG YAN JUN.
MILDER THAN FLU JAB

It is quite mild, milder than the usual flu jabs that I take every year. The pain is negligible... I understand that the (impact of ) Covid-19 is quite severe for elderly persons, so I would encourage them to get the jabs sooner.

MR SOH CHEE PENG, 71, operating theatre technician at Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) burns operating theatre, seen here being given his shot by senior staff nurse Fatimah Mohd Shah, 41.

NECESSARY PROTECTION

I am a nurse in the isolation ward, so I think it is good for me to be protected because that is a high-risk area, and I take care of Covid-19 patients.

MS NURFARAH LIYANA MOHAMED FARID, 27, a senior enrolled nurse at SGH.

NO DISCOMFORT AFTERWARDS

At first, I was a bit nervous, but then, after taking the vaccine, I feel like actually, it is (okay). I don't have any (discomfort).

MS CHANG YAN JUN, 25, a radiographer at SGH.

