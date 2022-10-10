She was offered triple her salary - but turned it down

A pharmaceutical giant offered her twice her salary plus a sign-on bonus equal to her pay cheque for one year - the total remuneration in her first year of work there would be triple what she was getting. She turned it down.

She and her colleagues at the Agency for Care Effectiveness (ACE) are highly sought after by the industry for their technical knowledge and any insider information they may have - which the companies hope might help them get their drugs approved faster, or accepted at a higher price.