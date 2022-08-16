SG Extra Podcast: Self-medicating for Covid-19 fueling over-the-counter medicine shortage

Some over-the-counter medicine to treat fever, cough and cold are in short supply at pharmacies here, as more Covid-19 patients opt to self-medicate.

Checks by The Straits Times found that several pharmacies, including Watsons and Guardian, are running low on Panadol Cough & Cold and Decolgen - which are used to relieve symptoms brought about by a cold or flu.

In this week's episode, the team discusses the severity of this shortage and when we can expect supplies of common medications to recover and stabilise.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh

