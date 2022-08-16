SG Extra Podcast: Self-medicating for Covid-19 fueling over-the-counter medicine shortage

Some over-the-counter medications to treat fever, cough and cold such as Panadol Cough & Cold and Decolgen are in short supply at pharmacies here, as more Covid-19 patients opt to self-medicate. PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Singapore Editor
Updated
Published
2 hours ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Bharati Jagdish.

Some over-the-counter medicine to treat fever, cough and cold are in short supply at pharmacies here, as more Covid-19 patients opt to self-medicate.

Checks by The Straits Times found that several pharmacies, including Watsons and Guardian, are running low on Panadol Cough & Cold and Decolgen - which are used to relieve symptoms brought about by a cold or flu.

In this week's episode, the team discusses the severity of this shortage and when we can expect supplies of common medications to recover and stabilise.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh

