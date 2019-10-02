SFA recalls live mussels from France due to high E. coli bacteria levels

SINGAPORE - Live mussels from France have been taken off the shelves due to high levels of bacteria found in them.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 2) that the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed has recalled Moule Bouchot "morisseau", which are live mussels, because of a high count of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

As the mussels were imported from France into Singapore, SFA directed the importer, Elite Fine Food, to recall the product.

The recall has been completed and the product was not sold.