Seven new virus cases, including one in community

OCBC Centre in Raffles Place and Al-Hussain Res-taurant in Tampines were visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Both were newly added to a list of places visited by patients in the community during their infectious period. The list can be accessed on the gov.sg website.

MOH announced seven new Covid-19 patients here yesterday, of which one was a patient in the community. It said the 39-year-old Indian national is a short-term visit pass holder whose spouse is a permanent resident. He is currently not linked to other cases.

The man arrived in Singapore from the United States on Oct 11, and was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival. He tested negative on Oct 22 while serving his notice at a dedicated facility.

On Oct 30, he developed a fever and sought medical treatment at a clinic, but was diagnosed with suspected dengue. He later developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms, and was tested for Covid-19 on Monday under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI.

He was then taken to a hospital when his test came back positive on Wednesday.

Six imported patients were also announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,043. Among the six imported cases is a Singaporean toddler.

The two-year-old boy returned from the Philippines.

Another two imported patients are permanent residents. The first, a 61-year-old woman, returned from Iran, while the other, a 45-year-old man, arrived from India.

The fourth imported patient is a long-term visit pass holder. The 33-year-old Vietnamese woman arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining two imported cases are female work permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia. Both are Indonesians, aged 31 and 36, respectively.​

Update on cases New cases: 7 Imported: 6 (1 Singaporean, 2 PRs, 2 work permit holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 (short-term visit pass holder) In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 66 In hospitals: 40 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 26 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,934 Discharged yesterday: 11 TOTAL CASES: 58,043

All six imported cases did not show symptoms, and tested positive on Wednesday. They had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were announced yesterday.

MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two such cases in the past week. Both cases are currently unlinked.

With 11 cases discharged yesterday, 57,934 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 26 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.