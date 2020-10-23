Seven new imported infections and one from workers' dorm

A one-year-old baby girl was among the eight new coronavirus cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,941.

The girl is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from India, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

She was asymptomatic and confirmed positive on Wednesday.

She is also a contact of a 41-year-old permanent resident who was among the Covid-19 cases announced on Tuesday.

Another imported case yesterday was a 70-year-old Indonesian man.

The short-term visit pass holder returned from Indonesia and was confirmed positive on Wednesday.

The remaining five new imported cases included a Singaporean, a permanent resident, a work pass holder, a work permit holder and a short-term visit pass holder.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore.

There were no new Covid-19 patients in the community yesterday but there was one local case from a workers' dormitory, who was detected through MOH's rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced yesterday. There were no new clusters as well.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four patients two weeks ago to two in the past week.

Update on cases

New cases: 8 Imported: 7 (1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident, 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, three short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 1 Active cases: 84 In hospitals: 45 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 39 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,814 Discharged yesterday: 8 TOTAL CASES: 57,941

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from none to two in the same period.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 57,814 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 45 patients remain in hospital while 39 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.