Serious Covid-19 cases dip to 3-week low

The number of serious Covid-19 cases in Singapore has edged downwards to the lowest in more than three weeks.

There are currently 22 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen support and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update yesterday.

This tally of 29 seriously ill Covid-19 patients is the lowest since July 28, when there were 25 such cases.

MOH said that of the serious cases, 23 are seniors aged 60 and above. Of these, 18 are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 clusters stands at 76, after two clusters were closed and one new cluster was detected.

The tally is the lowest since July 30, when there were 71 active clusters of infection.

MOH said that the number of cases in each of the 76 open clusters ranges between three and 1,155. The largest cluster is the Jurong Fishery Port/ Hong Lim Market and Food Centre cluster, which has 1,155 cases.

There were 32 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at noon yesterday.

Of these new infections, 11 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined. Another five linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 16 were unlinked cases.

Among the cases is a senior above 70 years old who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, MOH said.

There were also five imported cases who were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, the 37 new Covid-19 cases here yesterday took the country's total to 66,443.

There are 364 cases who are currently warded in hospital. Most of the patients are well and under observation, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 377 in the week before to 260 in the past week, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased over the same period, from 98 to 87.

On vaccination progress in Singapore, MOH said that 78 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 82 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Evidence continues to show that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, reiterated the ministry.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated patients who became severely ill or died is 8.8 per cent, while for those fully vaccinated it is 1.7 per cent, it said.