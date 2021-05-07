Serious adverse effects linked to Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore rare

There were 95 serious cases suspected to be reactions to Covid-19 vaccination here over a period of less than four months, and 20 of these involved a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said yesterday.

But the 95 cases represent just 0.004 per cent of the more than 2.2 million doses administered from Dec 30 to April 18, the HSA said in its first update on the safety of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines used here.

About 0.13 per cent of the doses administered resulted in suspected adverse reactions.

About 70 per cent of these cases involved people who were younger than 60 years old, although they made up about half of the people who have taken the vaccines.

There were no deaths associated with taking the vaccine.

There were also no reports of unusual blood clots associated with low platelets that have been reported with other types of Covid-19 vaccines overseas, said the HSA.

It defines an adverse effect as serious when it results in hospitalisation, a significant reduction in functional capacity, a life-threatening event like anaphylaxis, or death.

Most of the adverse events were associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because this has been available since Dec 30. The Moderna vaccine was rolled out only on March 12.

Nearly 850,000 people have completed the vaccination regimen by taking two doses as at April 18, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Anaphylaxis, which typically happens very quickly, remained the greatest concern because it is life-threatening, said the HSA.

Within minutes of getting the vaccine, a person who has it may experience swelling of the face, eyes and lips. Their airway can be constricted, and there may be nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The 20 cases were in people aged 23 to 68, and most of them were women. About 55 per cent of them had a history of allergies, to food or drugs. And, 60 per cent of them had onset of symptoms within 30 minutes. All have recovered after medical treatment, said the HSA.

The incidence rate of this reaction here is about 1.4 per 100,000 doses administered, which is similar to the incidence rates reported overseas, of around 0.5 to two per 100,000 doses administered.

Anaphylaxis incidence rate in Singapore similar to those reported overseas

Anaphylaxis is a reaction that has been reported with the use of other vaccines too, as is Bell's Palsy, which the HSA is also monitoring closely.

There have been 25 cases of Bell's Palsy, which is a temporary paralysis of a part of the facial muscles, and most are not serious, it said. Most patients recover completely, even without treatment.

The 25 works out to a rate of 3.45 per 100,000 people per month, which is within the background incidences of 1.1 to 4.4 per 100,000 people per month prior to the introduction of vaccination, said the HSA.

BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS Based on available data, the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the known risks in a pandemic. HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

Among the 95 with serious adverse events, 20 involved anaphylaxis, while another 20 had severe allergic reactions, including severe rashes, possible shortness of breath and rapid heartbeat.

Other serious adverse effects include breathing difficulty, fast heart rate, an increase or decrease in blood pressure, chest discomfort, fainting, limb numbness or pain for a few days, changes in vision and an increase in liver enzymes, said the HSA update.

Most of the 95 people have recovered or are recovering.

They are among a bigger group of 2,796 people who experienced adverse effects associated with the vaccine, according to the HSA data.

The most commonly reported adverse effects of getting the vaccine shot are rashes, hives, dizziness, swelling of eyelids, face and lips, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache and itchy skin, said the HSA.

These effects are in line with the ones described in clinical trials and Covid-19 vaccine product information.

"Based on available data, the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the known risks in a pandemic," the HSA said.

It will continue to monitor the safety of the vaccines, and release vaccine safety updates on a monthly basis from now on.