Seniors urged to stay at home, especially if they are unvaccinated

All seniors aged 60 and above, and those living with them, are strongly urged to stay at home, especially if they are unvaccinated, the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) advised yesterday, amid the recent rise in Covid-19 cases that has seen more seniors experiencing severe symptoms when infected.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that from today, all citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 60 and above can walk in to any vaccination centre, polyclinic, or participating public health preparedness clinic for a booster shot, without the need for an appointment.

To be eligible, seniors must have had their second dose of the vaccine at least six months earlier - which means those who had their second shot on April 1 or earlier will be eligible to get their third shot from today. Other seniors will need to wait till they hit the recommended six-month window.

The AIC encouraged unvaccinated seniors to get their shots as soon as possible as the risk of an unvaccinated person getting severely ill is almost seven times higher.

"More than a quarter of the local cases in the past two weeks were people aged 60 years and above," it said. "From May 2021, there were 257 unvaccinated seniors who were severely affected by Covid-19 and were in ICU, needed oxygen supplementation or died."

The agency urged seniors to go out only for essential activities and avoid crowded places. In the next four weeks, they should minimise group activities and social gatherings. The AIC also encouraged seniors to minimise mask-off activities such as eating at hawker centres, and to wash their hands often.

"We also urge seniors to visit hospitals only if necessary," said the AIC. If they are infected with Covid-19 and have mild or no symptoms, seniors need not rush to hospital and should self-isolate at home. Vaccinated seniors meanwhile are urged to take their booster shots.

"They will greatly benefit from this added protection to mitigate against waning immunity and help reduce the likelihood of severe illness if infected," said the AIC.

The AIC said its outreach arm, the Silver Generation Office (SGO), can arrange for seniors with mobility issues to be escorted to vaccination centres. "For home-bound seniors requesting home vaccination, AIC works with the relevant agencies to arrange for the eligible senior to be vaccinated at home."

Since Sept 15, 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to get their third vaccine doses as part of the vaccination booster programme for those aged 60 and above. A total of 215,729 people have received their booster shots and another 119,000 have booked their appointments.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday when the Health Ministry announced the walk-in programme, that the booster shot "will help maintain a high level of immunity amongst our seniors".

Adding that the booster dose is safe and effective, he said: "Encourage your senior loved ones to get their booster when it's their turn."

