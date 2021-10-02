Seniors turn up for 'fuss-free' walk-in booster shots

Although he had an appointment for his Covid-19 vaccine booster shot next Tuesday, Mr Pius Peter, 63, was relieved when he learnt from the news on Thursday night that he could get his jab earlier without an appointment.

Yesterday morning, the retired director of agencies at an insurance company walked to Bishan Community Club near his home to get his booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose, about six months after he received his second jab.

He said: "When I found out last night that I could just walk in, I did not waste any time and came down first thing this morning.

"I take blood pressure medication, so I felt it would be beneficial to get the booster shot as early as possible."

He was one of 20 seniors aged 60 and above whom The Straits Times spoke to at the vaccination centres in Bishan and Sengkang community clubs yesterday.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that all Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 60 and above can walk into any vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating public health preparedness clinic to get a third shot of the Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment.

At Bishan Community Club, Madam Susan Chong, 68, who works in the service industry, said she could not commit to making an appointment due to her unpredictable work schedule.

When she was told by her friends that she could walk in, she decided to do so yesterday morning as she did not have to work and could use the weekend to rest.

Madam Chong added: "I wanted to get the booster shot to protect myself amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore."

Mr Dixon Chua, 67, drove from River Valley to Bishan to get his booster dose after he learnt he could just walk in for the shot.

He chose Bishan as he was familiar with the area and knew that parking would be convenient.

"I wanted to get my jab done early to be on the safe side," the retiree said.

About 30 per cent of the seniors getting vaccinated at Sengkang Community Club yesterday morning were walk-in recipients of booster jabs, Mr Elvin Ng, a staff member of the Health Promotion Board, estimated.

He is a representative of the board's programme that rewards people who refer seniors to get vaccinated.

Madam Tan Yek, 74, went to Sengkang Community Club yesterday morning to ask about her booster shot after she received a message saying that she was eligible.

She was surprised to find out she could get her jab on the spot.

"This is really convenient and fuss-free," the housewife said.

Madam Kamariah Abdul Rahim, 67, a part-time cleaner, was there to change her TraceTogether token, and decided to get her booster shot as well.

She said: "I am usually free only on Saturdays because I need to look after my grandchildren, but I found out I could do it today. It is convenient."

Although the announcement was made only on Thursday, seniors have been walking in as early as last week to get their booster shots without an appointment.

Bank executive Jacqueline Tan went to Sengkang Community Club yesterday to inquire about getting the booster shot as her husband received his by walking in last week.

She said: "There are so many cases lately, and I am already 60.

"I go to the office every day and I am very worried about getting infected, so I decided to get the jab as soon as possible."

Madam Susan Ho, 72, a company secretary, wanted to get her booster dose as soon as possible as she might have to attend a wake soon.

She said: "My brother-in-law might pass away soon. There would be so many other people at the wake. So, my family members and I decided to quickly get the booster shot to stay safe and keep others safe."