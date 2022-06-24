Seniors turn up for booster shots as 5 new vaccination centres open

He keeps a busy schedule and had just returned from a business trip to India, but yesterday, Mr Ivan Lim was at the new Covid-19 joint testing and vaccination centre in Bukit Merah.

He had turned up for his second booster shot.

The 65-year-old director of a logistics company was among a number of seniors who streamed into the centre in Lower Delta Road - one of five new vaccination centres which opened yesterday. The other four are in Ang Mo Kio, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun.

"I travel quite often for work, and with cases increasing and the possibility of a new Covid-19 wave, it is necessary to take the booster," said Mr Lim.

The addition of the five centres, which will offer mRNA vaccines, brings the total to 10 joint testing and vaccination centres here.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) website, the centres can conduct antigen rapid and polymerase chain reaction tests. They are also designed so that operations can be scaled up if new Covid-19 variants emerge.

When The Straits Times visited the vaccination centre in Bukit Merah at 2pm yesterday, there were around 10 people in the queue.

Colour-coded signs informed people about the different services available, with green pointing the way to the vaccination section and purple to the testing area.

An MOH spokesman said the two areas do not intersect, and there is no possibility of contact between the two groups of people.

Meanwhile, MOH said it will close the vaccination centre at Raffles City Convention Centre on July 18 as it consolidates its resources.

The operating hours and locations of the 10 joint testing and vaccination centres can be found at www.vaccine.gov.sg/locations/jtvc