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Seniors tap AI to help peers stay on their feet

Teo Gek Kee, 86, has been training with and representing her western Singapore team in walking football.

SINGAPORE – She may be petite and spritely, but this 86-year-old has been running her opponents ragged on the field.

Retired souvenir shop owner Teo Gek Kee is part of the western Singapore Walking Football team.

“Unfortunately, the men in the other teams were stronger, so we are not in the finals, but it will not stop me from coming here to cheer others on,” she said.

The self-confessed hyperactive granny said she exercises three times a day.

“I do taiji in the morning and go brisk walking. I used to swim but not any more. I joined walking football about four years ago at Jalan Besar and have continued playing since,” she said.

Teo was speaking to The Straits Times from the bleaches at Tampines Hub on Nov 27 where NTUC Health’s annual AAC (Active Ageing Centre) Walking Football Championships 2026 was being held.

While Teo represents a small group of active octogenarians with no issues with gait or balance and no concerns about falling, physical activity generally declines with age among the elderly.

The number of Singaporeans aged 80 and older rose by about 60% in the past decade, with about 145,000 citizens belonging to this age group in June 2025 – up from 91,000 in June 2015.

These seniors comprised 4% of all Singaporeans in 2025, up from 2.7% in 2015.



Within this group, about six in 10 are women.

According to the National University Health System, about one in three older adults aged 65 and above in Singapore experience at least one fall each year.

This figure rises to one in two for those over 80, with falls accounting for 40% of injury-related deaths.

To help seniors achieve what Teo has – a good sense of balance that can reduce their risk of falling – NTUC Health is sending 25 seniors to be trained in the use of AI-powered tools under its new Senior-to-Senior (S2S) programme.

This first cohort will be able to use CaptureProof Balance Scan, an AI-powered tool that analyses movement indicators such as gait, walking speed and balance to provide insights into an individual’s risk of falls.

The expansion of CaptureProof across NTUC Health’s 27 AACs builds on the initial pilot at NTUC Health AAC in Boon Lay, which started in 2025.

Sharon Thien using a CaptureProof Balance Scan, an AI-powered tool that analyses gait, walking speed and balance to assess one’s risk of falling. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

By training seniors to administer the screening, NTUC Health aims to bring fall-risk screening into familiar community settings to identify seniors who may benefit from further support, including preventive programmes focused on strength and balance, or physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

For retired school vice-principal Sharon Thien, 63, learning to administer CaptureProof has meant taking on a new role and acquiring a new skill.

Thien said she was “a little apprehensive at first”, but her curiosity got the better of her.

“Once I learnt how the screening works and had the chance to practise it, I realised that it was something useful. I am learning something new while helping other seniors understand their own health better,” she said.

“If a simple screening can help someone become more aware of their fall risk and take steps to stay strong and active, I feel it is meaningful to be able to play a part,” Thien added.

As for herself, she said she is able to correct her own posture to reduce her risk of falling. Having been in the education profession for 30 years, she also saw the programme as an opportunity to teach others.

“And I love to share knowledge,” she added.

Up to 200 seniors will be taking on structured roles to support their peers across NTUC Health’s network of 27 AACs over three years.

Participating in walking football can help seniors build muscle strength and reduce fall risk. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Head of Active Ageing Centres at NTUC Health, Lily Yeo, said: “Building on the success of our Youth-to-Senior (Y2S) programme, S2S expands our support network into a vibrant, multi-generational effort where both youth and seniors actively collaborate to keep our senior community healthier, stronger and more connected.”

More than 80 students participated in the Y2S programme when it was launched in 2025.

Yeo said that, through S2S, NTUC Health is extending this approach to seniors themselves, enabling them to draw on their own experiences while learning new skills and taking on meaningful responsibilities within their communities.

As for Teo, she believes that staying active and constantly moving helps strengthen her legs and core muscles, and improve balance and coordination.

“I am also able to build stamina. Whenever I go hiking up Mount Faber with my grandson, who is in his 20s, I am usually able to catch up with him. Sometimes I even outpace him,” she said, chuckling at the memory.