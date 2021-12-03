Seniors, poor most likely to feel uneasy over reopening, resuming activities

The poor and the elderly in Singapore were most likely to feel unease over the country's decision to live with Covid-19, a new report from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) has found.

These groups were also less confident about resuming social and leisure activities, such as dining out or attending large live events. This was likely because they were more physically vulnerable to the virus, or less able to handle the economic impact of being infected, researchers said.

"Those who were younger and more affluent were consistently observed to be more enthusiastic and ready for endemic living, compared to those who were older and less affluent," said IPS principal research fellow Mathew Mathews, who led the study.

"It's to be expected," he added. "We do know from the science that those who are older may be affected more adversely, so obviously their appetite for endemic living might be more muted."

The IPS report on attitudes towards living with Covid-19 was released yesterday. It used data from online surveys conducted from mid-July to end-November in over 12 phases, each with more than 500 residents aged 21 years and older.

In general, older people expressed less confidence about dining out and taking public transport compared with their younger counterparts. For instance, 40 per cent of those aged 60 and above said they were not confident of dining out amid the pandemic, compared with 25 per cent of those aged between 21 and 29.

People with lower incomes also tended to be less sure of attending large live events and taking part in leisure travel.

Some 63 per cent of those earning less than $3,000 a month said they were not confident of leisure travel to countries with low case numbers, compared with 43 per cent of those earning $6,000 and above.

In terms of how Singapore's political leadership managed the Covid-19 pandemic, some 31 per cent of those aged 60 and older felt that the authorities had not showed good political leadership so far, compared with 19 per cent of the youngest age group.

And 25 per cent of those in the lowest income bracket felt the same way, compared with 21 per cent for the middle and higher income groups.

This could indicate discontent with how the elderly have been treated, researchers said.

"The emphasis on keeping the elderly safe from the virus, the constant reminder to vaccinate and the discouragement of seniors attending social gatherings has led some elderly to feel alone, shut out from and becoming less satisfied with daily life as they see their younger counterparts slowly taking up their social activities once again."

Associate Professor Walter Theseira, an economist at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said the findings reflect what Singapore has known for some time - that there is a gap between different groups of people in terms of readiness to reopen the country.

Prof Theseira, who was not involved in the study, said: "These gaps also reflect what are broader divides in Singapore, between those who are internationally mobile, affluent, and whose jobs and lifestyles depend to a large extent on Singapore's successful reopening, and those whose day-to-day lives are little affected - as they perceive it - whether Singapore is reopened or not."

Linette Lai