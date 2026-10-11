Seniors are flipping the script on retirement

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For a growing number of seniors, 65 is not the finish line when it comes to work or volunteering. Often healthier, better educated and more tech-savvy than the same cohort a generation earlier, retirement for them has become the launching pad for their second act.

Mandai Wildlife Group assistant manager for horticulture Said Mohamed spent 44 years working with plants and has both their native and biological names at his green fingertips.

When it comes to work, 60 is the new 40: Seniors are still clocking in, not cashing out

Said Mohamed’s life is deeply rooted in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Not surprising, as he started working at the then Singapore Zoo at the age of 27 and spent the next 44 years proudly watching his “leafy children” stretch towards the sun, weather the elements and blossom into their full potential under his protective care.

One such “child” is the 50m-tall buah sentul, or cotton fruit tree, that sits at the entrance to the proboscis monkey exhibit at the wildlife reserve. He planted it as a seedling and nurtured it for the next 40 years.

“I also met and married my supervisor at the zoo,” said the 71-year-old, laughing.

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With more to give, S’pore seniors turn a lifetime of skills and experience into volunteer work

Santhanam Srinivasan (right) showing digital apps to Leong Wing Sun (centre) and Sheila Lim at RSVP Singapore on Sep 25. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

It was a career break during Covid-19 in 2022 that set Santhanam Srinivasan on an unexpected path.

Looking to fill his time meaningfully, the IT professional came across an open house by RSVP Singapore, a non-profit organisation that encourages senior volunteerism. He signed up to teach seniors digital applications and tools. He returned to work in 2023, but continued volunteering.

The 64-year-old, who retired from GovTech in 2025, teaches three to four times monthly, with each session lasting for three hours. He also serves on RSVP’s project steering committee to help implement new volunteer and donation management systems.

More older Singaporeans like Santhanam are bringing decades of professional expertise to help others, on top of traditional roles like befriending.

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From trash to treasure: A community garden in Yishun that brings joy to all

(From left) Jasmine Tan, retired florist; Christina Koh, part-time cleaner, Irene Oh, retired accountant; Clifford Leung, retired food caterer, and Eileen Ang, homemaker at St Luke’s ElderCare Active Ageing Centre (Care) @ Nee Soon East Blk 260 Yishun Street 22, on Sep 4. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

A riot of colour and whimsy has transformed a small space tucked between housing blocks in Yishun into a Disney-themed wonderland.

Mickey and Minnie figurines join Winnie the Pooh bears in a picnic around a pastel-hued tiered birthday cake. White pebbles form Mickey Mouse silhouettes along pathways that wind past a rainbow arch, a fleet of toy cars, polka-dotted toadstools and a miniature pond with darting guppies and goldfish.

Nearby the 60-foot pocket garden is a 26-foot stretch of greenery, where Singapore’s icons like the Merlion, Singapore Flyer, Changi Airport and the Esplanade are hand-crafted from recycled materials.

The community garden nestled in Yishun Street 22, rewards those who linger.

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No experience? No problem: How seniors can start volunteering

Santhanam Srinivasan, (left) an RSVP Singapore volunteer, shows Leong Wing Sun (centre) and Sheila Lim how to operate a drone. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

As Singapore becomes a super-aged society, senior volunteerism offers a powerful way to redefine ageing. It allows older adults to remain active contributors, strengthen social bonds and contribute to the wider community.

Staying engaged benefits not only the individuals themselves, but also builds a more cohesive society, said Edna Claudine Leong, executive director of RSVP Singapore, a non-profit organisation that encourages senior volunteerism.

For seniors keen to get started, here are five tips.

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Tending to gardens and the elderly

(From left) Retired florist Jasmine Tan, part-time cleaner Christina Koh, retired accountant Irene Oh, retired food caterer Clifford Leung and homemaker Eileen Ang at St Luke’s ElderCare Active Ageing Centre on Sep 4. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

I always joke that my career trajectory has taken me on a journey from “womb to tomb”.

My earlier training was in obstetrics, but this has swung to the other end of the age spectrum, as Chief Executive Officer of St Luke’s ElderCare.

It has been an interesting path, and it has given me an expanded and deeper appreciation of life.

I am also an aspiring gardener. I’m often motivated by inspiring stories of horticultural success, and end up perspiring under sun to make my garden work.

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