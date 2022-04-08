Seniors aged 80 and up can walk in for 2nd booster from today

From today, any eligible senior aged 80 and up may walk in to any vaccination centre, or participating polyclinic or clinic, to get a second Covid-19 booster dose.

Announcing this on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that an SMS with a personalised booking link will be sent to the registered mobile number of such seniors as well, to allow them to book an appointment online if they prefer.

Seniors may walk in to vaccination centres on any day of the week before 7pm.

The full list of vaccination centres and participating polyclinics and clinics can be found on www.vaccine.gov.sg/locations

On March 24, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 in Singapore had accepted the recommendation of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) that anyone aged 80 and up, as well as those living in aged care facilities and medically vulnerable people, should receive a second booster dose from about five months after receiving their first booster dose.

The ministry added that the recommendation will not result in a change in vaccination status when it comes to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for those who are eligible but choose not to receive a second booster dose.

Nevertheless, they are strongly encouraged to get the second booster to protect themselves, said MOH.

"Persons living in aged care facilities such as nursing homes tend to have comorbidities and should receive a second booster dose even if they have not reached 80 years of age," the ministry said, adding that for this group of people, the second booster dose will be organised through the respective aged care facilities and rolled out progressively.

Others aged 12 and above who are medically vulnerable and at increased risk of severe disease due to significant medical risk factors will need to bring along a referral memo from their treating doctors in order to get their second booster dose.

This includes those with chronic diseases of the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and other organ systems.

MOH reiterated the EC19V's recommendation that people with a compromised immune system should receive three doses as part of their primary enhanced series, and get their first booster dose around five months after the third dose of their enhanced primary series.

There is currently no recommendation for a second booster dose for this group, it said.

The ministry also added that there are currently no recommendations for healthy people in younger age groups to receive a second booster dose, as they have better immune responses to vaccination and are at a lower risk of severe disease.

Timothy Goh