Selected clinics, polyclinics to end extended operating hours

Extended operating hours of selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics will stop from today as the Omicron wave shows signs of subsiding, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

To help spread out peak patient load at clinics and polyclinics, MOH had extended the hours of selected PHPCs and polyclinics from Feb 25 to March 10.

As the Omicron transmission wave is showing signs of subsiding, these clinics will revert to their regular hours from today to give them much needed respite from the long operating hours, said the ministry.

More than 655 PHPCs, of which 15 are 24-hour clinics, will still be open at various times on weekday nights and over weekends, it added.

The latest list of PHPCs and polyclinics, along with their operating hours, can be found at https://flu.gowhere.gov.sg/

Members of the public are advised to first call the clinics to confirm the availability and operating times of services, particularly for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, and make appointments as needed before heading down.

Under Protocol 2, those who test positive on a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) and have mild or no symptoms should self-isolate for at least 72 hours.

If necessary, they can book an appointment at any combined test centre (CTC) or quick test centre to do a supervised self-administered ART.

Those who are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms such as persistent fever or cough can visit any PHPC for medical attention, using private transport.

Since Feb 26, individuals who test positive with an ART at CTCs on weekends can request a consultation with a telemedicine doctor.

The testing and consultations will be funded by the Government until March 20.

Individuals can book the testing and telemedicine consultation appointments on weekends at CTCs at go.gov.sg/ari-weekend-testing