Scientist who traced Sars virus to bats gets top accolade

A "batman" who helped to trace the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003 to bats and is now involved in the Covid-19 fight has bagged the President's Science Award.

Professor Wang Linfa, 61, a top zoonotic disease expert, is a faculty member at Duke-NUS Medical School's emerging infectious diseases programme.

The award is part of the annual President's Science and Technology Awards (PSTA) given to scientists whose work has led to significant scientific, technological or economic benefits for the country.

Five researchers received this year's PSTA from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

Soon after the 2003 Sars outbreak, Prof Wang led an international team of experts who traced the Sars-CoV-1 virus that caused the disease to bats.

For decades now, Prof Wang has been figuring out how the winged mammals can carry a pool of deadly viruses without falling ill.

"I hope the award will further highlight the importance of basic research in viruses and bats in combating current and future pandemics," he said.

In the areas of Covid-19 research, Prof Wang and his team developed a test kit last year that detects whether someone has antibodies that neutralise the coronavirus.

The cPass test kit can also be used to see if vaccines work, check what proportion of the population has been infected, help with contact tracing and detect infections in animals. It was the first of its kind to receive authorisation from the United States Food and Drug Administration in November last year.

"We are working very hard on a cPass specific for Omicron (or oPass) as the current cPass is unlikely to be able to measure Omicron-specific neutralising antibodies accurately enough. We are hopeful to have the data in a few weeks," added Prof Wang.

A few months ago, he and his team found that people who both recovered from Sars and received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were able to produce antibodies to neutralise all known Covid-19 variants.

Tapping this finding, the team is developing a booster jab that protects against future variants of Covid-19 and other coronaviruses.

The President's Technology Award went to a life sciences expert who pioneered non-invasive cancer detection methods so that patients with gastric cancer can be diagnosed early.

For more than a decade, Associate Professor Too Heng-Phon, 62, developed ways to identify cancer and other diseases by drawing on the smallest pieces of genetic material - called microRNA - as biomarkers.

His microRNA detection technology was later licensed by a biotech company called MiRXES, which he co-founded, to develop a blood test kit that can accurately detect gastric cancer in its early stages.

The test was a game changer since gastric cancer is usually diagnosed at later stages and detected through endoscopy - an invasive procedure that involves inserting a tube with a camera through the mouth and into the stomach.

"More than 10,000 patients have been tested with Gastroclear (the test kit) in hospitals and clinics in Singapore, neighbouring South-east Asian countries and China," said Prof Too, who is also a faculty member at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

It was previously reported that Prof Too's involvement in the biomedical sciences in Singapore started when he educated political leaders about the life sciences at NUS in 2000, at the onset of the nation's life sciences push.

The other President's Science Award recipient is Professor Chen Xiaodong, 46, from Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) School of Materials Science and Engineering, for his foray into flexible electronics.

Three Young Scientist Awards were also given out by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the event. The awardees are: Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Dr Sarah Luo, 35, for her research into brain and metabolic diseases; NUS' Dr Yvonne Gao, 33, for her work towards developing quantum computers; and NTU's Dr Zhang Hanwang, 34, for his research into next-generation artificial intelligence.