When bloggers "mrbrown" Lee Kin Mun and Benjamin "Mr Miyagi" Lee joined forces in March for a virtual duet titled "10 people, one metre, one Singapore", they probably never imagined it would presage a near-defining metric of everyday life in the nation for the rest of 2020.

Their comedic take on the classic 1990 National Day song riffed on the initial limit of 10 people for social gatherings, which later dropped to five. It will go up to eight on Dec 28 as Singapore enters phase three of its reopening.

"One metre", on the other hand, has held firm as a reference to a consistent, omnipresent tenet of Singapore's suite of community measures against the pandemic: safe distancing.

The term began life as "social" distancing in February, when the authorities raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level from yellow to orange and spoke of the need to minimise physical proximity by deferring or suspending large-scale events.

On March 13, the Health Ministry stipulated a 1m distance to keep apart while in restaurants and other public spaces.

A week later, the ministry switched to using "safe" distancing as it announced beefed-up measures, including urging work-from-home as the default option.

Singapore would continue to escalate safe distancing measures, culminating in a two-month circuit breaker.

New laws were passed in March to ensure that anyone caught flouting the 1m rule would be fined, jailed or both.

A study of news headlines carrying the term "safe distancing" in past months saw no lack of bad behaviour, with dozens of businesses and hundreds of individuals penalised for non-compliance.

Thousands more have received warnings, and some foreigners were permanently banned from working in Singapore after gathering for drinks in Robertson Quay.

Contributing to these numbers was the Government's OneService app which in April added an option to report anyone violating safe distancing rules. The authorities said there were 700 reports within two days of the feature's unveiling.

Red-shirted safe distancing ambassadors, who help inspect public spaces and remind Singaporeans to toe the line, have also been cursed at, assaulted and even impersonated. But this new role arising out of Covid-19 has also brought some relief to those hit hard by the pandemic.

A check of online advertisements reveals employers willing to pay up to $3,000 monthly for a contractual job the Los Angeles Times has described as akin to a school "monitor".

These ambassadors' efforts have been aided by pervasive strips crossed upon strips of bright duct-tape plastered on floors, chairs, tables and other public infrastructure to demarcate 1m gaps.

Singapore's subsequent dual-phased reopening in June saw distancing measures still loom large.

Even with phase three set to herald a further easing of restrictions in tandem with an ensuing vaccine roll-out, the authorities have continued to stress the need to follow safe distancing rules.

The measures have had deep repercussions.

Businesses have spoken out on the increased operating costs from upkeeping safe distancing. The hospitality, entertainment and fitness industries remain mortally wounded by downsized crowds.

Vulnerable segments of the population have been affected as well.

The deaf, already unable to lip-read due to masks, have struggled to pick up sounds emitted 1m away, even with hearing aids in place.

For the elderly, experts point to negative mental and physical health effects from the decrease in interaction and activity.

Fortunately, safe distancing rules do not apply to virtual and social media worlds - as demonstrated by local initiative Friendzone, which adopted a tagline of "safely distant, socially connected" as it flipped the script from physical to online-only events.

The community-building group's founders say this is difficult but doable in a new normal which, for the foreseeable future, will remain dotted with 1m intervals.

"Let's space out for Singapore," as mrbrown and Mr Miyagi sang. "That's the way that we should be, Covid no more."