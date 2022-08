British author Salman Rushdie, whose writing made him the target of Iranian death threats, was stabbed in the neck at a literary event yesterday in New York.

Police said that a man stormed the stage and attacked Mr Rushdie and an interviewer, with the writer suffering an apparent stab wound to the neck. He was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, with police adding that his condition was "not yet known".

A state trooper at the event took the suspect into custody.

SEE THE BIG STORY •A10