Rules at eateries from Monday

FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE OUTLETS
• Ensure and maintain a safe distance of at least 1m between groups of diners. The distance is measured between the backs, legs or edge of chairs used by diners.
• Prohibit groups of more than two people. A group of more than two people who are not from the same household is not allowed to dine together at F&B establishments, even if they are split across multiple tables.
• Prevent intermingling between groups.
• No selling of or allowing the consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm.
• No playing of recorded music or sounds, or screening of TV shows or videos.
• No singing is allowed for either staff or patrons. Live entertainment and games such as karaoke, billiards and dice games are not allowed.
• All staff are to keep their masks on at all times.
FOR PATRONS
• Keep masks on at all times, except when eating and drinking.
• No gathering in groups of more than two people. Multiple table bookings of the same group are strictly prohibited.
• No intermingling between groups.
• No singing.
• No sitting on cordoned-off or marked seats.
• Maintain a safe distance of at least 1m from other patrons when queueing or waiting.
Isabelle Liew