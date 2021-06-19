Rules at eateries from Monday

FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE OUTLETS

• Ensure and maintain a safe distance of at least 1m between groups of diners. The distance is measured between the backs, legs or edge of chairs used by diners.

• Prohibit groups of more than two people. A group of more than two people who are not from the same household is not allowed to dine together at F&B establishments, even if they are split across multiple tables.

• Prevent intermingling between groups.

• No selling of or allowing the consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm.

• No playing of recorded music or sounds, or screening of TV shows or videos.

• No singing is allowed for either staff or patrons. Live entertainment and games such as karaoke, billiards and dice games are not allowed.

• All staff are to keep their masks on at all times.

FOR PATRONS

• Keep masks on at all times, except when eating and drinking.

• No gathering in groups of more than two people. Multiple table bookings of the same group are strictly prohibited.

• No intermingling between groups.

• No singing.

• No sitting on cordoned-off or marked seats.

• Maintain a safe distance of at least 1m from other patrons when queueing or waiting.

Isabelle Liew