Rules at eateries from Monday

The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago

FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE OUTLETS

 • Ensure and maintain a safe distance of at least 1m between groups of diners. The distance is measured between the backs, legs or edge of chairs used by diners.

 • Prohibit groups of more than two people. A group of more than two people who are not from the same household is not allowed to dine together at F&B establishments, even if they are split across multiple tables.

 • Prevent intermingling between groups.

 • No selling of or allowing the consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm.

 • No playing of recorded music or sounds, or screening of TV shows or videos.

 • No singing is allowed for either staff or patrons. Live entertainment and games such as karaoke, billiards and dice games are not allowed.

 • All staff are to keep their masks on at all times.

FOR PATRONS

 • Keep masks on at all times, except when eating and drinking.

 • No gathering in groups of more than two people. Multiple table bookings of the same group are strictly prohibited.

 • No intermingling between groups.

 • No singing.

 • No sitting on cordoned-off or marked seats.

 • Maintain a safe distance of at least 1m from other patrons when queueing or waiting.

Isabelle Liew

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 19, 2021, with the headline 'Rules at eateries from Monday'. Subscribe
Topics: 