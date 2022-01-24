Risk of catching Covid-19 from the mail extremely low, no cause for concern: Experts

SINGAPORE - You have mail - but is it safe to open the letter? Local experts say the risk of catching the coronavirus from a package or envelope is extremely low, and people need not be concerned.
This comes after the Chinese authorities said on Jan 17 that the nation's first case of the Omicron variant in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.
China said it would step up disinfection of overseas mail, and state broadcaster CCTV called on people to minimise purchasing of overseas goods and receiving mail from abroad. They were urged to wear masks and gloves when opening the mail.
But on Saturday, Bloomberg quoted a Chinese health official as saying there is insufficient evidence thus far that non-frozen imported goods had brought Covid-19 into the country.
Professor Laurent Renia, who specialises in infectious diseases at the Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, told The Straits Times that the main way Covid-19 is transmitted is through exposure to droplets.
Fomite transmission, where someone catches the virus from contaminated surfaces or objects known as fomites, might happen, but the risk is considered low, he added.
Associate Professor Natasha Howard, from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, noted that when the pandemic started, fomite transmission had been considered a concern.
"Nobody had much information yet about this new virus and the health authorities had to respond quickly. So experts made some general assumptions based on transmission patterns of other known viruses with pandemic potential such as influenza, H5N1, (and so on), which included significant fomite transmission," she said, adding that early lab tests had shown the coronavirus could survive on certain surfaces for extended periods of time.
"However, subsequent research over the past years indicates that touching surfaces is a much less important mode of (transmission) than breathing the virus in," she said.
Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, said catching Covid-19 from the mail is almost impossible, but could take place under "a freak set of circumstances".
Prof Fisher, who is also a professor of medicine at NUS' Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, explained that, first, the sender or someone else handling the mail would need to be infected and contaminate the item.
The virus then would need to survive on the mail for the duration of the journey and not be rubbed off.
"The virus could certainly live on a fomite for a week and I imagine most mail would travel in less time," he said, adding that the virus can survive for days in high temperature and weeks when cool.
But he added: "What would be most challenging though is for the virus to remain on the item in sufficient quantity to cause an infection. This quantity required is likely less with Omicron, but I still find it would be quite remarkable for the perfect chain of events to line up to cause an infection."
This is because even after the mail arrives, the recipient would still need to transfer the residual virus with his hands from the item to his mouth, nose or eyes.
"Every time there is a transfer, the quantity of virus reduces," said Prof Fisher.
He added that people should not be concerned about this - or catching the virus from touching surfaces - at all, as the risk of infection is much greater when going out to eat.
"Vaccination is the mainstay of protection for all means of transmission and those vaccinated will almost certainly have a mild illness. This is what Covid-19 resilience is all about.
"If people are concerned, then simply wash your hands after disposing of the mail packaging. This is a concern in China because of their ongoing zero-Covid-19 strategy, which most would argue is not sustainable," said Prof Fisher.
Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, agreed. He said: "The risk of acquiring infection from your mail is so much smaller than the risk of getting it from your friends or family that we can pretty much ignore that risk.
"The only time we'd be at all concerned about mail as a vector for infection would be in countries still pursuing an aggressive zero-Covid-19 strategy and with no or little community transmission, like China."
Prof Renia said that when it comes to touching surfaces, especially with Chinese New Year around the corner, simple solutions are still key, such as washing hands with soap or hydroalcoholic solutions.
Prof Howard added that, while it is always helpful to keep surfaces and hands clean, cleaning surfaces is unlikely to help very much in avoiding Omicron, which is transmitted primarily through contaminated droplets and small airborne particles.
"Thus, vaccination, safe distancing and mask-wearing appear more helpful to reduce transmission."