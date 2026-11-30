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Youth seen for physical issues linked to stress at KKH on the rise

The Youth Well-Being Questionnaire is given to young patients at KKH Children’s Emergency to identify mental health stressors and social challenges.

SINGAPORE – More young people are making repeated visits to the children’s emergency department at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) for physical complaints like abdominal pain, headaches and chest pain tied to emotional distress.

About 17% of the adolescents treated there currently have these psychosomatic symptoms, up from roughly 12% in 2023, said Angelina Ang, a senior consultant in KKH’s Department of Emergency Medicine.

The department sees about 2,000 patients aged 10 to 18 every month. Clinicians there have noted that these psychosomatic symptoms could be triggered by academic pressure or other stressors such as family conflicts, bullying, body image concerns and identity issues.

“These symptoms are real and highlight how closely the mind and body are linked. You can think of it as the ‘body speaking for the mind’,” Ang said.

However, those experiencing these symptoms often do not realise it.

“If they knew it was coming from emotional distress, they would head straight to a psychiatrist or psychologist,” she said.

Instead, they end up making repeated visits to their primary care doctor, polyclinic or emergency room for ongoing pain that looks a lot like an underlying medical condition.

Ang said these patients typically undergo routine medical checks, including blood tests and electrocardiograms, as well as MRI scans, just to rule out anything life-threatening.

This often leads to unnecessary procedures, higher healthcare bills and potential side effects from treatments.

On top of that, it frequently takes a toll on school attendance, grades and personal relationships, she said.

Each month, KKH Children’s Emergency conducts an average of 118 youth well-being assessments for pre-teens and teens with physical symptoms that may be linked to stress.

The number can go as high as 190 during peak school periods, such as major examinations or when children move from primary to secondary school, Ang said. The assessments were introduced in 2021.

Ang said that previously, young people experiencing stress-related physical complaints were often treated purely for physical illnesses, leaving the deeper emotional pressures behind their symptoms overlooked and unaddressed.

But the stakes of missing these early physical warning signs can be high.

In 2021, as Singapore emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic, roughly 20% of young people admitted to KKH for self-harm or suicide attempts had sought treatment within the SingHealth system for medically unexplained symptoms in the preceding year, she said.

“They did say that they had a stomachache, they did say that they had a headache, but we medicalised it. So, we didn’t recognise that distress,” Ang added.

There is more evidence that somatic complaints are widespread among local children and teens.

An online survey of 601 Singaporean adolescents aged 12 to 19 showed that 32.3% of them had experienced clinically significant somatic symptoms, said Vicknesan Marimuttu, head and senior consultant at KKH’s Department of Psychological Medicine.

The survey was conducted in 2024 and published in the Annals Of General Psychiatry in 2025.

Eugene Chua is a family physician at NHG Polyclinics, which has been working with KKH since early 2025 to better spot and support youth dealing with somatic symptoms.

Said Chua: “Somatic symptoms refer to physical symptoms such as chest pain, headaches and abdominal pain. Psychosomatisation occurs when physical symptoms are recurrent or persistent, cause distress or interfere with everyday functioning, particularly when they appear to be associated with stress or anxiety.”

The National University Hospital also has a Children’s Emergency service, but the hospital does not currently have statistics on the number or proportion of children and adolescents presenting with somatic symptoms, its spokesperson said.

Younger children can experience psychosomatic symptoms too, though studies show that rates are higher among teens than younger children, and among girls than boys, Vicknesan said.

A child can also have a legitimate medical condition and still experience severe, amplified pain because of emotional distress.

“It’s a two-way street: Emotional distress causes physical pain, and the worry over that pain makes the distress worse. It’s crucial to understand that these physical symptoms are genuine and (that they) don’t mean the child is making it up,” he said.

To help the growing number of young people with suspected psychosomatic symptoms, KKH piloted an initiative to support those whose emotional struggles show up as physical aches in late 2020, officially launching it in 2021.

Called the Resilience in Children and Adolescents with Psychosomatic Symptoms (Recap) programme, it teaches young people and their parents about the mind-body connection, emotional regulation, relaxation strategies and stress-coping skills.

From July 2021 to June 2026, KKH Children’s Emergency referred 1,750 patients to its specialised General Paediatrics Recap clinic, which is run by general paediatricians trained in the initial assessment and management of psychosomatic symptoms, Vicknesan said.

From there, 420 patients have been offered the Recap outpatient intervention programmes.

Vicknesan said not all who are screened and assessed require intervention, and psychoeducation is often an important first step towards building awareness of the mind-body link.

“If you do an assessment in children’s emergency on the front line, you explore their stresses, and you give them some education. That is a big leg-up already because in the past, or in most places actually, we don’t even do that,” he said.

Even if they turn down mental health services, the children and their families become more aware that other aspects of their lives could be contributing to their physical symptoms, Vicknesan noted.

KKH clinicians warned that some parents mistakenly brush off these symptoms as “all in the head”. But left unaddressed, they can turn chronic and lead to broader mental health challenges like depression and anxiety.

Stigma, they stressed, remains the biggest barrier to seeking help.

While local data for adults is limited, there is clear evidence of the long-term impact into adulthood when young people’s psychosomatic symptoms go untreated, Vicknesan said.

He has seen first-hand the long-lasting effects of untreated psychosomatic symptoms, having treated adults before moving into child psychiatry.

“When you have psychosomatic (symptoms) as an adult, often your onset was at age 15 and below. You were a teenager when it started, and the average duration is 18 years.”