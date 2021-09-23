Rising anxieties over what happens when hit by Covid-19

As the number of Covid-19 infections rise, anxieties over what to do and how to respond when infected also appear to be growing in the community.

Some have reported being unable to contact the Ministry of Health (MOH) for advice, while others are complaining of the long wait between testing positive and being taken to a recovery facility.

A Telegram group, called SG Quarantine Order Support Group, has been set up for people to share experiences and pool information. The Straits Times spoke to five people who contracted the virus, or have family members who did. Most requested not to use their full names.

HOME RECOVERY ISSUES

When Mr Chow, 37, tested positive on Sept 13, he received a call saying he would be taken to a community care facility. But his ride never came. He has been at home for the past nine days, taking regular antigen rapid tests (ARTs) which recently came up negative.

He is unsure if he can resume normal life as MOH's hotline operators have told him to await further instructions.

Although people on the new home recovery scheme are supposed to be assessed by a doctor via telemedicine and be matched with a buddy who will provide support, Mr Chow was not contacted by anyone.

"I'm aware that there are a lot of cases now, and I don't want to waste resources by calling MOH all the time," the pharmacist said. "But if you want people to recover at home, at least give them some clear guidance or support."

ELDERLY MOTHER LEFT ALONE

Mr Liau's 82-year-old father tested positive on Sept 15 and was taken to hospital three days later. This left his 79-year-old mother, who was symptomatic and had also tested positive using an ART kit, alone at home since Saturday.

"My mother is the one we are very worried about," said Mr Liau, 42. "She was recently discharged from hospital after having fainting spells."

It was only yesterday - a week after his mother first tested positive - that an official was sent to her home to administer a polymerase chain reaction test. The family is now waiting for the result.

"Without that result, it's like she's in no man's land," said Mr Liau, who works in the aerospace maintenance industry. "She can't leave the house, she can't be admitted to hospital, she can't go anywhere."

NO MEDICAL CARE FOR SON, SIX

It has been seven days since Mr Bruce Lee's son tested positive for Covid-19. But apart from an initial visit to a general practitioner to get tested, the six-year-old has not received any medical care.

Mr Lee, 54, has been attempting to contact MOH, since the GP suggested that a child his son's age should recover in a medical facility. But he has not heard back from the authorities yet.

He said: "We are talking about my child, who has a history of seizures. His fever has gone up and down, and you don't know when it will just shoot up."

Apart from a fever, his son has also been coughing and sneezing, and complaining of a sore throat. Although his condition has improved, his ART result is still positive. Mr Lee is also frustrated at the lack of coordination, as his calls have been bounced around various agencies.

"If you planned for a steep increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, you should plan your resources in advance," the IT manager said. "This is poor planning."

FORCED TO SHARE TOILETS

Although Mr Lim's whole family was fully vaccinated, all but one recently contracted the virus.

His parents tested positive last week, but were taken to recovery facilities only two days later. His aunt, who tested positive at the same time, has yet to get any instructions. His grandmother, who is in her 80s, is currently in hospital with Covid-19.

Their home has two toilets. Mr Lim - the only one in the household who did not get Covid-19 - had to use the same toilet as his parents, wiping it down with soap after use.

"But honestly, there was not much sanitisation done. My parents are in their 60s... their generation doesn't really understand," said Mr Lim, who is in his 30s. "The only thing I could do was isolate myself in my room."

His main gripes are the slow response time and difficulty in getting in touch with the authorities.

"When I called the hotline, out of 10 tries, only two went through to the automated response, making me wait and wait, with nobody picking up," he said.

MANY CALLS, NO ACTION

Christine tested positive on Sept 15 and was told she would be taken to a community care facility. But before transport was arranged, she received multiple calls asking for information such as her address and her children's details.

"They kept calling me and asking the same things, but it was different people calling," the 38-year-old said. "There was no sense of urgency."

Christine, who works in the auto industry, was taken to the care facility at Singapore Expo four days after she tested positive.

She is still there now, although her symptoms - fever, dry throat, stuffy nose, and loss of sense of taste and smell - have subsided.

Her son, who is in secondary school, has also tested positive. He is recovering at home with her two younger daughters, who have not caught the virus so far. The children are being looked after by Christine's mother.