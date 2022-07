The demand for Covid-19-related products has increased amid the recent spike in infections in Singapore, but retailers assure consumers there is no shortage of supplies.

Sales of Lianhua Qingwen capsules, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) touted as a Covid-19 remedy, have increased by up to 10 times. Mr Terrence Ng, managing director of Kinhong, the Singapore agent, said that sales rocketed to about 40,000 boxes a week last month, up from about 4,000 boxes a week in May.