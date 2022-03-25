Coronavirus: Singapore

Rise in deaths in S'pore last year expected, given pandemic: MOH

Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

The number of deaths in Singapore last year was comparable to that of 2017, and higher than the figures in the intervening years.

"The increase is not unexpected, given that the Covid-19 pandemic has been a health crisis which has killed many millions of people in the world," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement yesterday.

The age-standardised rate - which evens out age differences in the population when comparing over different periods - was 557 per 100,000 people last year, compared with 560 in 2017.

However, in 2020, the figure was 518, even though that, too, was a pandemic year.

The crude death rate per 100,000 population rose sharply from 504 in 2019 - the year before the pandemic started - to 582 last year.

MOH said the total number of excess deaths caused by Covid-19 requires further analysis. It plans to consolidate the data and provide a fuller report after the Omicron wave subsides.

However, MOH pointed out that Singapore has one of the lowest rates of excess deaths from the pandemic, based on international comparison.

 

GLOBAL KILLER

The increase is not unexpected, given that the Covid-19 pandemic has been a health crisis which has killed many millions of people in the world.
MINISTRY OF HEALTH, on how the number of deaths last year was comparable to that of 2017, and higher than in the intervening years.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2022, with the headline Rise in deaths in S'pore last year expected, given pandemic: MOH. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top