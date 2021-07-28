The right anti-ageing treatments can help to ‘turn back time’

Fact: Ageing is inevitable. But while we might not be able to stop it, there are things we can do to slow down its effects and allow us to age gracefully. Eating healthily and sticking to a regular exercise regime to remain active are important to maintaining wellbeing and that youthful complexion, but for those who desire a little more help, there are aesthetic treatments to help refresh and rejuvenate for a radiant glow.

While some may worry that their face could turn out looking too stiff or unnatural, the trend for aesthetic treatments is to get you looking like a better version of yourself.

Dr Edwin Lim, founder and medical director of Edwin Lim Medical Aesthetic Clinic, shares: “The most common misconception is that anti-ageing treatments such as Botox or fillers will make one look very ‘fake’ or ‘plastic’. But the reality is that, in experienced hands, anti-ageing treatments can help you age gracefully.”



In the last five years, Edwin Lim Medical Aesthetic Clinic has had a steady increase in the number of patients seeking non- and minimally-invasive anti-ageing treatments. PHOTO: EDWIN LIM MEDICAL AESTHETIC CLINIC



According to Dr Lim, more people are adding such treatments to their self-care arsenal. In the last five years, he has noticed a steady increase in the number of patients proactively seeking non- and minimally-invasive anti-ageing treatments. Dr Lim says: “We used to get two out of 10 patients consulting for or undergoing these anti-ageing aesthetic treatments each day, but now, the number has increased to four to five out of 10 patients daily.”

He believes that there are a few reasons for this rise in demand, such as an increased exposure in the media through shows like the Netflix series, Skin Decision, that shed light on how anti-ageing aesthetic treatments work, which has resulted in a greater acceptance of them. Other reasons include a larger offering of less invasive non-surgical treatments that come with minimal discomfort, downtime and a shorter recovery period.

In addition, short treatment times – most treatments take less than an hour, says Dr Lim — as well as higher levels of safety and efficacy, all contribute to its growing popularity too. “Patients can drop by during their lunchtime for these treatments before resuming their daily activities. It’s perfect for even those with busy lifestyles.”



One of the most popular treatments available is Botox, which is used to target wrinkles. PHOTO: EDWIN LIM MEDICAL AESTHETIC CLINIC



There is no one-size-fits-all solution

At Dr Lim’s practice, the most popular treatments patients choose include Botox, which is used for targeting wrinkles, and dermal fillers to address volume loss like hollowed cheeks and facial folds. Then there’s High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), a non-invasive lifting and tightening face treatment that helps to stimulate collagen; collagen boosters like Rejuran Healer, Skinboosters and Profhilo to help replenish moisture and encourage collagen production; and thread lifts, a minimally-invasive non-surgical facelift to improve facial sagging and skin rejuvenation.

And while each type of treatment has its own merits, Dr Lim shares that there are differences. Dr Lim explains: “Skinboosters and Profhilo both contain hyaluronic acid to increase hydration levels within the skin while promoting collagen production, but Profhilo is administered using five injection points on each cheek, and is best suited for addressing ageing concerns in the mid- to lower-half of the face. Rejuran Healer, on the other hand, contains polynucleotides (PN), which are DNA fragments and can be used to help repair damaged skin cells and stimulate collagen production to combat skin thinning and loss of firmness.

“Given that there are different facets to ageing, such as wrinkles, volume loss, sagging cheeks, skin thinning and loss of elasticity, it is difficult for one treatment to adequately address all these concerns,” he says.

Moreover, as everyone’s skin ages differently, Dr Lim recommends a multi-pronged approach, where a customised treatment plan consisting of different treatments is used to target each person’s unique skin concerns.

Keeping it natural

Ultimately, aesthetic medicine is a blend of both art and science, says Dr Lim. And when done under a skilled professional, treatments can help delay the effects of ageing, allowing you to age gracefully and naturally.

So if you want to still look like yourself, but better, Dr Lim says to focus on treatments that stimulate and boost collagen levels as these improve skin quality, ensuring results that are as natural as possible. In short, when you have more collagen, you’ll naturally have plumper, younger-looking skin.

Dr Lim adds: “I always tell patients that slowing down the ageing process is easier than stopping or reversing it.” To complement the “younger new” you, being diligent with skincare, with active ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C and epidermal growth factors, can also help stretch the effects of the treatments.

And if you are worried that you might get “addicted” to procedures or that you will end up looking worse once you stop these treatments, Dr Lim says: “If you stop, your skin will just gradually return to its normal pre-treatment state.”

