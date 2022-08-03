Resignation rate of nurses in public hospitals here hits 5-year high

The proportion of nurses in public hospitals who resigned reached a five-year high last year, with 7.4 per cent of local nurses leaving their jobs.

The increase was greater for foreign nurses in the public sector, 14.8 per cent of whom left their jobs last year.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam disclosed these figures in Parliament yesterday, in response to questions from Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) on nurse welfare, workload, salary and resignation rates.

The attrition rate for local nurses in the public sector was 6 per cent, 6.3 per cent, 7 per cent and 5.4 per cent in each of the years from 2017 to 2020.

For foreign nurses, it was 8.2 per cent, 9.1 per cent, 9.4 per cent and 7 per cent in each of the years from 2017 to 2020.

Despite the attrition rates, the typical nurse-to-bed ratio in public acute hospitals - one nurse for every four or five beds in the general ward, and one or two nurses per intensive care unit patient, depending on case complexity - has not changed significantly over the last five years, said Ms Rahayu.

The median annual salaries for staff nurses ranged from $42,800 to $53,700 in 2017 and rose to $46,300 to $58,500 last year, while those for senior staff nurses ranged from $65,000 to $79,700 in 2017 and increased to $71,200 to $87,600 last year.

"The key issue is to retain the services of nurses," said Ms Rahayu, adding that there are several parts to the Government's plan to stabilise the nursing workforce.

These include reviewing nurses' scope of work, using technology to ease workload, ensuring remuneration is competitive, and getting families and caregivers to help with the patients' recovery journey.

Ms Rahayu said that the registered stock of nurses over the past few years has remained stable, with a slight increase from around 42,800 at the end of 2019 to 43,000 at the end of last year.

Local nursing intakes have also increased from around 1,500 in 2014 to around 2,100 last year to ensure that there is a stable inflow of nursing manpower to the healthcare system, she said.