Residents of Hougang block to be tested for Covid-19

All residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 will have to be tested for Covid-19 as a precaution, after a few cases were found to be living there.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday said the mandatory testing operation will be conducted at the void deck of the block today and tomorrow, and leaflets have been distributed to the residents. They will also receive an SMS notification.

Residents of the block should monitor their health closely and see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, the ministry said.

This is the second Housing Board block whose residents have to undergo mass testing, after MOH offered testing last July to 58 households in a block in Tampines linked to known Covid-19 clusters.

A total of 123 people who lived at or visited Block 111 Tampines Street 11 tested negative.

In its statement last night, MOH said there were 27 new community cases yesterday. Of these, six are unlinked and 15 had already been quarantined.

One of the quarantined cases is a 12-year-old male pupil at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) who is a family member of a 46-year-old female Singaporean investment banker at DBS Bank.

He was placed on quarantine on Monday, and tested the next day after he developed a fever, cough and runny nose. His test result came back positive on Wednesday.

Separately, the Changi Airport cluster has grown to 100 people, including two female students - a 14-year-old and an eight-year-old who are members of the same family - from Madrasah Al-Ma'arif Al-Islamiah, an Islamic school in Geylang.

Both of them have been linked to a cleaner who tested positive on Sunday.

Another case in the cluster is a 63-year-old male Singaporean who is employed by Certis as an aviation security officer at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Update on cases

New cases: 41 Imported: 14 In community: 27 (21 linked, 6 unlinked) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 190 (52 unlinked cases) Active cases: 469 In hospitals: 240 (4 in ICU) In community facilities: 229 Deaths: 32 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 61,214 Discharged yesterday: 46 TOTAL CASES: 61,730

He is asymptomatic, and his infection was detected when he was tested on Sunday as part of rostered routine testing. On the same day, as he had been identified as a family member of ano-ther Covid-19 patient, he was placed on quarantine.

His pooled test result came back positive for the virus on Monday, and his individual test result came back positive on Wednesday. His serology test result is negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection, said MOH. He had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 21, and the second dose on Feb 14.

One of the six unlinked cases is a 49-year-old housewife who did not seek treatment immediately after developing a fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and loss of taste and smell last Friday. She went to a general practitioner on Tuesday and tested positive for the virus.

The new community cases also include a Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student, a prison inmate and a clinic assistant at Etern Medical Clinic in Punggol.

The 19-year-old SP student, who is currently unlinked, was last in school last Saturday and fell sick on the same day.

The 32-year-old clinic assistant at Etern Medical Clinic has been linked to a 32-year-old IT engineer from AbbVie Operations Singapore.

There were also 14 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

The 41 new cases took Singapore's total to 61,730.

There are currently 240 confirmed cases in hospital, said MOH. Of these, most are stable or improving, and four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 229 patients are in community facilities.