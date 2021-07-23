Residents of 4 blocks in Sims Avenue to be tested; viral fragments in wastewater

Residents living in four Housing Board blocks in Sims Avenue will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing, after viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from the blocks.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that it is investigating likely Covid-19 transmission at blocks 842, 844, 846 and 848, which are located near Geylang Serai Market.

Investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission, added the ministry.

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 infection since last Saturday.

Mandatory testing, conducted at the pavilion at 3 Geylang Serai, started yesterday and will continue today between 9am and 4pm.

"In the event that a positive Covid-19 case is detected, MOH will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to prevent the community from further transmission," said the ministry.

Visitors and those who have come in contact with residents from these blocks between July 6 and Tuesday may also volunteer for Covid-19 testing.

This will help to detect asymptomatic cases in the community, said MOH.

"We encourage these individuals to come forward for testing," it added.

Voluntary testing will take place only by appointment at designated regional screening centres until tomorrow, as well as at the pavilion at 3 Geylang Serai today and tomorrow, between 9am and 4pm.

Residents must bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

MOH said it has distributed leaflets and sent SMSes to the affected residents to provide them with more information.

"Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible," it said.

"They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell."

Those who wish to book an appointment or need more information on the alternative test locations can visit go.gov.sg/sims-ave-appt or call 1800-333-9999.