Residents in 3 blocks in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing

SINGAPORE - Residents living in three Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi will have to be tested for Covid-19 over the next two days after signs of transmission among the households were detected.

The blocks identified were 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Wednesday (July 28).

So far, 10 cases of the infection have been detected in six households at 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. Mandatory testing will be conducted at the void deck of the same block on Thursday between 9am and 4pm.

At Clementi Avenue 3, 10 cases were detected in seven households at Block 430, and three cases in three households at Block 445A. Testing for residents in both these blocks will be conducted at Block 430 on Thursday and Friday.

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for the coronavirus from July 24, said the ministry.

Most of these cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, said MOH, and added that investigations are under way.

Those who have interacted with residents from the affected blocks in the past two weeks can also book an appointment at designated regional screening centres for voluntary testing.

Leaflets will be distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information, it added.

All residents are reminded to take along their NRIC for identification purposes and to stick to their appointment time.

They are also advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as much as possible, it added.

For voluntary testing, visit this website for Ang Mo Kio or this website for Clementi.