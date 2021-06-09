Residents calm as testing operation kicks off in Punggol

In a slow and orderly manner, residents of Sumang Walk in Punggol walked into a pavilion in their street to get swabbed for Covid-19 yesterday morning.

They had been called for a special Covid-19 testing operation by the Ministry of Health (MOH), after cases of coronavirus infection were detected among those living in a Housing Board block in the estate. Eight confirmed Covid-19 cases from three households have been detected at Block 325A Sumang Walk.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, told the media that 361 residents from 124 households would be tested.

The residents seemed calm after being notified of the testing operation, he said.

"Not only are they calm, but many of them also volunteered to help, which was very kind of them," said Dr Janil, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Health as well as for Communications and Information.

Mr Muhammad Jalaluddeen, 29, was one of the first residents to be swabbed yesterday. He exited the swabbing area at around 9.20am.

He was there on his own. His wife and eldest son, aged eight, would get swabbed later in the day, he said. His younger sons, aged six and three, do not have to be tested for the virus.

"The swab was slightly uncomfortable but it's just for a few seconds," said Mr Jalaluddeen, who has lived at Block 325A Sumang Walk for about two years.

It was his first time being swabbed for Covid-19.

Mr Jalaluddeen, who works at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, said the process was efficient and fast.

He added that knowing there were cases in the block was a bit worrying. "But I'm sure the authorities are taking steps for us to stay safe.

"They will probably find some cases, but I'm hoping they are asymptomatic. With the vaccines available, hopefully everyone will be okay."

Another Punggol resident, housewife Nurul Ashikin Hassan, 30, was swabbed along with her 37-year-old husband.

She said the process was "super smooth", with people signalling to them where to go for the tests.

They live in the neighbouring Block 323D, but had visited Ms Ashikin's uncle at Block 325A between May 10 and last Saturday.

MOH had encouraged visitors to Block 325A during that period to come forward for testing.

Mr Ang Boon Leng, 63, a Grab driver, went to the pavilion with his family. They live on the second floor of Block 325A.

His wife and two daughters were with him, while his son was swabbed at a clinic on Monday as a precaution after hearing about the cases in the block, said Mr Ang.

He said that his family had felt slightly worried when they were notified of the testing operation, but went downstairs to get swabbed for peace of mind and to be safe.

"Worry is worry, but coming down to be swabbed is safer for us all," said Mr Ang, who added that the testing process took less than 10 minutes.

"The swab was okay, just a bit sensitive when it was first poked into the nose," he said in Mandarin.

He will return to work after the result of the swab test comes back negative.

"I have faith, because I was vaccinated some time ago. I will wear two masks just as an additional precaution to keep passengers safe too," he said.

MOH said 230 residents and visitors of Block 325A Sumang Walk were tested for Covid-19 as at noon yesterday. All the test results are pending.

The testing operation in Sumang Walk began yesterday and will continue from 9am to 4pm today.

The ministry yesterday also provided an update on the voluntary testing of 4,091 visitors of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8, and residents and visitors of seven neighbouring blocks.

It said that 3,965 individuals were found to have tested negative for Covid-19. Another 126 test results are pending.