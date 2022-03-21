Residential facility for youth at risk of self-harm helps plug gap: Advocacy groups

SINGAPORE - When Ms Kiet heard that an intermediate residential facility would be set up for youth who are hospitalised for risk of suicide or severe self-harm, she felt hopeful.

The 50-year-old, who declined to give her full name, lost her 23-year-old son to suicide in June last year. He had been discharged from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) after attempting to take his own life, but was unable then to find a place that would take him in and support him on his recovery journey.

"I am hopeful that such a facility will be built soon as the need for it is urgent," said Ms Kiet, a member of the PleaseStay movement, which aims to raise awareness about youth suicides.

From January 2021 to February 2022, the Samaritans Of Singapore (SOS) attended to more than 800 clients who attempted suicide or had suicide ideation, and were at high risk of self-harm.

More than 80 per cent of them were youth.

During the debate on his ministry's budget on March 9, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said some youth who are hospitalised for risk of suicide or severe self-harm may require post-discharge residential care to allow for space and time to integrate back to the community in a more gradual way.

He announced that the Ministry of Health (MOH) would be developing an intermediate residential facility to address this.

MOH later told The Straits Times that, currently, when such youth are discharged, they are linked up with care professionals in the community, such as psychologists, counsellors and social workers in social service agencies.

These care professionals will continue to provide post-discharge support for the youth, some of whom may return to IMH for follow-up appointments.

"Although youth with significantly reduced suicide risk may be discharged from acute inpatient care, some may benefit from a safe and stable environment away from psycho-social triggers," said MOH.

It added that the planned facility aims to provide an additional period of stabilisation to ease their transition back to the community.

Mr Gasper Tan, chief executive of SOS, noted that most social service agencies do not operate 24 hours a day, but suicidal thoughts can come at any time.

In fact, SOS helplines get their highest call and text messaging volumes around midnight when people feel lonely, he added.