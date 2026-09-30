Reported cases of healthcare worker abuse almost double in 2 years; reflects growing awareness

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In 2025, the total number of abuse and harassment cases reported in the public healthcare sector rose to 4,200, up from 2,200 in 2023.

SINGAPORE - Abuse and harassment cases reported in the public healthcare sector have nearly doubled over two years. Serious cases reported to the police accounted for 13% of them .

This reflects a growing awareness of unacceptable behaviour, and greater confidence among healthcare workers to speak up and take action, said Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam, adviser of the tripartite workgroup for the prevention of abuse and harassment of healthcare workers.

In 2025, the total number of such reports in public healthcare institutions (PHIs) rose to 4,200, up from 2,200 in 2023. A total of 550 (about 13%) were reported to the police, compared to 350 (16%) in 2023, said Rahayu, in launching the workgroup’s final report on Sept 30.

“Everyone has a part to play in enabling safety and security... Healthcare work will sometimes involve difficult conversations, particularly when patients or caregivers are anxious or frustrated. However, abuse and harassment must never be accepted as an inevitable part of the job,” she said.

She was speaking at the annual safety and security week event organised by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) and Yishun Community Hospital.

The report marked the official conclusion of the workgroup’s term. It was set up in 2022 to spearhead a coordinated national effort to prevent abuse and harassment, at a time when more than two in three healthcare workers said they had witnessed or personally experienced it in the previous year.

Among its contributions, the workgroup laid out a common definition of abuse and harassment, and a consistent set of standards to safeguard healthcare workers. So long as t he worker felt intimidated, alarmed, or distressed, or that the words, actions or behaviours impeded their work, such behaviour constituted abuse and harassment.

It set out a severity classification of different incidents, and corresponding recommended actions.

In addition, abusive patients could also be asked to leave the hospital if deemed medically fit for discharge.

On their end, institutions implemented measures such as dedicated staff protection functions, including appointing chief wellness officers.

Highlighting one example of abuse, KTPH told ST that it had an “overstayer couple” who refused to be discharged because they were estranged with their daughter.

The husband in his 60s and the wife in her 50s both had several underlying medical conditions, and had multiple admissions to KTPH over several weeks.

Its nursing and medical staff were verbally abused by the wife during the course of her care, said the hospital. The woman also insisted on taking videos of the staff without consent, despite repeated reminders that this was not allowed.

On top of this, the couple demanded to leave the hospital during the day to run errands, returning to the wards only in the evening.

KTPH eventually discharged them both as they were assessed to be well enough.

Acknowledging that patients and caregivers may feel distressed or could be unhappy for various reasons, Chua Hong Choon, chief executive of KTPH and Yishun Community Hospital reiterated the need for respectful communications.

“When you act in an abusive way, it actually prevents us from helping you... There is a much better way of dealing with it, so help us to help you, and help us to hear you,” said Chua.

The tripartite framework was first implemented in the public healthcare sector, and subsequently in the community care sector through an implementation guide launched in May 2025.

Rahayu said employers of more than 60 per cent of the community care workforce have come on board and incorporated the recommendations into their processes.

In total, more than 6,000 healthcare workers in PHIs and the community care sector have since been trained in advanced de-escalation and self-defence techniques.

Basic training is provided to all frontline staff and continues to be part of the onboarding process for new healthcare workers.

Rahayu also encouraged other healthcare providers such as private general practitioners and clinics to consider the workgroup’s recommendations to support their staff against abuse and harassment.

She said the group’s efforts will continue through a community of practice which brings together healthcare providers and partners to exchange ideas, share best practices, and co-create solutions.

Much progress had been achieved according to the workgroup’s report, including “a meaningful shift in how healthcare workers experience their workplaces”.

In 2025, the workgroup conducted a survey which found that more than 90% of PHI workers felt that their institutions encouraged the reporting of abuse and harassment incidents, and supported a safe and respectful work environment.

In addition, 86% of members of the public said they would consider stepping in if they witnessed abusive or harassing behaviour against a healthcare worker.

Nine in ten respondents felt that everyone has a part to play in preventing abuse and harassment; and almost all agreed that more should be done to protect healthcare workers from abuse and harassment.

The report also pointed out that sustaining the progress achieved will require the continued efforts of healthcare institutions, healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and the wider society.

“Together, we can continue to make our hospitals safe and secure, where every patient is cared for, and every healthcare worker feels protected, respected and empowered,” said Rahayu.