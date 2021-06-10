Repairman who had one vaccine shot is only case that is unlinked

The sole unlinked Covid-19 case reported in the community yesterday was a 29-year-old repairman at Grandwork Interior who got his first dose of a vaccine on May 31.

He developed a fever on June 1 and saw a doctor the same day. He later had body aches last Friday and saw the doctor again.

But the man was not tested for Covid-19 on either occasion, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update last night.

Last Saturday, he was tested as part of rostered routine testing. His test result came back positive on Monday.

The other case in the community is a 21-year-old kitchen assistant at the Rice Garden food stall under NTUC Foodfare in Anchorvale Road, who was already quarantined when he was tested.

The man tested negative for Covid-19 on May 30, after he was identified as a workplace contact of a 29-year-old chef at the same outlet who tested positive on May 29.

However, he later developed a fever on Monday and tested positive the next day. He is linked to the Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare cluster, which now has 13 confirmed cases in total.

There were also two imported cases involving travellers who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

One is a Singaporean who returned from India while the other is a permanent resident who returned from Iraq.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

The four new cases took Singapore's total tally to 62,223.

This is the lowest daily number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since Feb 23, when there were also four cases.

There were 38 patients discharged from hospitals or community facilities yesterday, bringing the total number of those in Singapore who have fully recovered from the virus or died from unrelated causes to 61,740.

Another 158 are still in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A further 291 cases with mild symptoms or who are clinically well are being cared for in community facilities.

The number of new cases in the community has fallen from 126 cases two weeks ago to 71 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has dropped from 26 cases to six over the same period.

There have been 34 deaths in Singapore from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.