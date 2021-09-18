Refocus on long-term healthcare issues: Heng

Covid-19 has shown what can be achieved when there is a concerted and determined global effort to tackle a serious public health issue, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

But this momentum needs to be sustained to tackle longer-term healthcare issues, he said at the opening of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Scientific Congress 2021 virtual event.

The pandemic has been "one of the greatest challenges that modern medicine has ever faced", but one silver lining is that the crisis brought about an unprecedented level of international scientific collaboration, Mr Heng said.

"The challenge is how we can ride on the momentum catalysed by Covid-19 to galvanise the same dedication and commitment to push new frontiers and revolutionise medicine."

The acute phase of the pandemic will eventually fade, but other longer-term challenges such as ageing populations and chronic diseases will not.

The minister outlined three ways to tackle these challenges.

First, interventions must occur earlier, when they are more effective and cost less. This will require early detection of those at risk through efforts such as the Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes study, which identified that one in five Singaporean pregnant women developed gestational diabetes.

Second, the interventions need to be more targeted by taking a patient's genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors into account. Precision medicine can be given a boost through national genomics programmes that seek to understand Asian genetics, as many such programmes elsewhere focus on Caucasian populations, Mr Heng said.

Third, innovations should harness ideas across different domains. This is where the newly launched SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Biodiversity Medicine can play a role.

Said Mr Heng: "Let us channel the can-do spirit that Covid-19 has sparked within the scientific community, to tackle our longer-term structural challenges."