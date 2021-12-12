Referral scheme, social media outreach among efforts in vaccination push

More than 2,300 seniors have been successfully referred to a vaccination centre for their first Covid-19 vaccine dose as part of a programme by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to encourage those aged 60 and above to be inoculated.

As at Nov 30, more than 2,000 had completed their Covid-19 vaccination, HPB told The Sunday Times.

The programme, which was held between Aug 13 and Nov 30 and involved a reward of $30 worth of HPB e-vouchers for people who referred seniors, was one of many ways the Republic sought to boost vaccination rates over the past year.

In support of the nationwide push for vaccination, religious organisations and some companies have also found creative ways to share more information about the benefits of taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

For instance, in June, Heart of God Church created a video in which youth members asked two doctors about the side effects of vaccination and shared Instagram posts of the church's pastors getting their injections.

Senior Pastor Tan Seow How said: "The youth (hosting the video) made it engaging, while the doctors, who are subject matter experts on vaccination, made it reassuring."

Meanwhile, Cornerstone Community Church said that some of its members have continued to express concern about the long-term safety of vaccines.

Executive pastor Lim Lip Yong said: "For these (members), we have reached out to them through a closed-door meeting to better understand their concerns and answer their queries to the best of our ability."

Over at the Association of Singapore Attractions, group outings have been organised for attractions staff to be vaccinated. Association members include Sentosa 4D Adventureland, Gardens by the Bay and National Gallery Singapore.

Dr Kevin Cheong, the association's chairman, said: "Vaccinated staff have been taking those who are unvaccinated to vaccination centres."

Some of these actions are initiated by the human resources departments of various attractions, but others are done on a more informal basis.

He added: "We interact with unvaccinated children and people from all walks of life.

"Before we can render help to our guests, we must be protected first."