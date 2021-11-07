Recovering from Covid-19 at the F1 Pit Building: What patients can expect

SINGAPORE - The F1 Pit Building has been converted into a treatment facility for seniors who are infected with Covid-19 and have chronic illnesses, but are well, independent and do not require hospital care. Such facilities have been set up to ease congestion at public hospitals. Here is what patients can expect.

About the facility

721 beds

There are seven wards segregated by gender, with about 100 beds each. There are also another eight isolation rooms and 12 sick bays.

70 years old

The age criteria for unvaccinated patients admitted to the facility. For vaccinated seniors, the age criteria is above 80 years old.

150 staff

This includes doctors, nurses, security, housekeeping and maintenance workers. Up to 17 care staff will be at each ward at any one time and more than 30 care ambassadors will be deployed to provide emotional support.

Patient experience

- Patients and their next-of-kin are informed ideally one day before admission.

- At the facility, patients will undergo a bag check for contraband, registration, and a medical check-up to ensure they meet the admission criteria.

- Patients are expected to bring their own chronic medication. Those coming from hospitals would have been prescribed six weeks of medicine. Additional medication can be couriered to the facility within 24 hours if needed.

- Patients are then taken to their allocated beds, which have a reading light and a bedside cabinet for personal belongings that can be locked. Two beds share a set of tables and chairs where patients are encouraged to chat and eat their meals together.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



- Each patient will get a care pack that includes necessities such as a mug, spoon, towel, face masks, a toothbrush, toothpaste, as well as instant drinks and crackers.

- There is free Wi-Fi and all three meals are catered. The food will be halal, with vegetarian options available. The facility partnered with celebrity chef Eric Teo to develop a menu that is low in oil and salt, high in fibre, and more visually appealing and palatable to seniors.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



- The walls in the wards are low so nurses have oversight over the patients. For privacy, there are changing rooms that come with a chair and grab bars to prevent falls. These rooms can also double up as swabbing stations.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



- The toilets are covered with anti-slip mats and come with a washing machine and a dryer. There is one toilet cubicle for every 12 patients and each cubicle has a hot shower, multiple grab bars, as well as a red emergency button.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



- Each floor has an observation and resuscitation area equipped with defibrillators, oxygen tanks and oxygen concentrators in case of emergencies.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



- When the patient can be discharged, the managing agent will give family members a call so they can pick up the patient.