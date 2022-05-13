Recent uptick in Covid-19 cases not a new wave: Ong

The recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in Singapore is not a new wave, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

Thus Singaporeans do not have to worry that there will be any adjustments to current safe management measures (SMMs).

Mr Ong said: "With strong resilience to the virus due to vaccinations and recovery from past infections, we should be able to see through this uptick of cases, without any adjustments to current SMMs."

In an update published on his Facebook page, Mr Ong also said the current spike is an understandable consequence of the relaxation in SMMs since April 26.

Following the easing of restrictions, residents do not have to wear masks outdoors and there is no cap on the number of visitors to a house, among other things.

These changes came alongside the lowering of the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition or Dorscon level, which indicates the current disease situation, from orange to yellow.

Yesterday, Singapore recorded 3,645 new Covid-19 cases, compared with 3,890 cases on Wednesday. The weekly infection growth rate also returned to 1.49, the same as on Tuesday. It was 1.76 on Wednesday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those in the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing. The rate stood at 0.82 last Thursday.

Mr Ong also said most cases have mild symptoms and recover uneventfully at home.

"Singapore's hospitals and ICUs (intensive care units) are not currently seeing a rise of severe Covid-19 cases," he added.

Yesterday, there were 265 patients in hospital, including 30 who needed oxygen support and seven in intensive care. A week ago on May 5, there were 231 patients who were hospitalised, including 18 who needed oxygen support and six in the ICU.

But he said the Government will continue to monitor the situation closely. "Things can change very quickly, especially if a new variant was to emerge."

Mr Ong added: "Even as we enjoy this period of respite, we must not let our guard down and should continue to exercise personal and social responsibility at all times."