Recent surge in cases not unexpected, says Ong

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which set new highs as it topped 13,000 on two days this month, is not unexpected, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

"Omicron is highly transmissible, so reaching 15,000 to 20,000 infections or more (a day) is within our expectations.

"So far it has been staying around 10,000 for some days, which gives us some comfort," he added. There were 10,505 cases reported yesterday.

Noting that more positive cases could be expected over the Chinese New Year period, Mr Ong said that while infection numbers provide a sense of where Singapore is, the more important numbers are those that show the impact on healthcare capacity.

This remains relatively low, with 22 patients in intensive care and another 151 requiring oxygen.

When the Delta variant was raging towards the end of last year, there were more than 100 Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care.

Mr Ong said that although a lot of people are seeing general practitioners (GPs) for Covid-19, many of them are only mildly sick.

The feedback the Ministry of Health (MOH) is getting from these GPs is that people are turning up at the clinics for a variety of reasons other than needing medical care.

Some want a medical certificate for work or school, although under current rules, these are not needed.

Others do not want to pay for an antigen rapid test kit, or want to be cleared by a doctor so they can return to work, he said.

According to MOH data, only three out of 1,000 people verified to have been infected are seriously ill.

The rest either have mild symptoms, or are not sick at all.

When asked if there will be changes to current Covid-19 rules, Mr Ong said the multi-ministry task force will be making an announcement soon.

The Health Minister was speaking on the sidelines of a topping-out ceremony of Woodlands Health Campus, which includes an acute hospital, community hospital and long-term care facility. Spanning 10 blocks, Woodlands Health is expected to be completed at the end of next year.

