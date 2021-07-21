Queues continue on last day of collection for free DIY Covid-19 test kits

SINGAPORE - Queues for free rapid antigen self-test kits continue to form at several venues across Singapore on the last day of their collection on Wednesday (July 21).

The test kits are meant for individuals who had visited four markets and food centres - Cheng San Market and Cooked Food Centre, Chong Boon Market and Food Centre, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre and Haig Road Market and Food Centre - in the last 14 days.

They include residents living in the vicinity of these places.

Distribution of the test kits had started on Tuesday at 22 community centres and residents' committee (RC) centres. Locations of these venues can be found at this website.

The Straits Times understands that the centres will close at 6pm on Wednesday.

There was a queue of about 20 people at Geyland Serai RC centre at around 10am on Wednesday (July 21) when ST checked the venue.

The process was quick, with individuals taking about five minutes to receive their test kits.

Resident Kolim Sim said that her neighbour had informed her about the collection.

Ms Sim, who is waiting to receive the second shot of the vaccine, said she had not been to the Haig Road Market and Food Centre for several months. Covid-19 cases had recently been found there.

"But I still feel a little worried," the freelance music teacher said.

Another resident, who wished to be known as Mr Raju, said he visited the market two days ago but feels fine. The 76-year-old is fully vaccinated.

A resident, who identified himself as Mr Guan, said he was collecting the kits for "peace of mind". His wife visits the market every two weeks.

"We have to learn how to live with this," said the 48-year-old, who works in a managerial position but declined to elaborate on his occupation.



The process was quick, with individuals taking about five minutes to receive their test kits. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The Ministry of Health (MOH) had said on Monday that it was working with the People's Association to distribute the test kits as an added layer of ringfencing to help identify cases and prevent further transmission.

The distribution of the test kits comes amid a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with a majority of the new cases detected at markets and food centres across the island.

MOH said that these areas were likely seeded by fishmongers and stallholders who visited the Jurong Fishery Port.

The cluster had 321 cases as at Wednesday morning.