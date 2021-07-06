Project Wolbachia sees 88% fewer dengue cases at some study sites

Project Wolbachia - Singapore's weapon against dengue fever - has managed to suppress the Aedes aegypti mosquito population by up to 98 per cent, with 88 per cent fewer dengue cases at some study sites.

The study sites were in Yishun, Tampines, Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok towns, where male mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacterium were released in selected areas so that when female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes mate with them, their eggs do not hatch.

This can help in suppressing the mosquito population and reduce the number of dengue cases.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement yesterday that from the fourth quarter of this year, more of these male mosquitoes will be released in selected residential estates, including a landed estate in Marine Parade, and construction sites within the study areas.

As at last month, the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been released at 860 Housing Board blocks in Yishun and Tampines.

The release of the mosquitoes is ongoing at high-risk dengue neighbourhoods in Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok towns, covering 207 HDB blocks with consistently high Aedes aegypti populations.

NEA also noted that in most areas within the study sites, one to nine mosquitoes were caught per 100 traps a week after a few months of releasing the male mosquitoes, well below the 50 or more mosquitoes caught prior to the releases.

Recent data from Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok towns had shown a similar reduction in the Aedes aegypti mosquito populations.

However, while most areas in the study sites had shown good suppression of the mosquito population within three to four months, dengue transmission was still seen in areas where it took longer to reduce the mosquito population.

This was seen in parts of Tampines East and Changkat. NEA noted that some of these areas were adjacent to non-release areas with persistently high Aedes aegypti populations or existing large dengue clusters, which contributed to dengue transmissions within the study sites from September to December last year.

The mosquito populations there were eventually suppressed to lower levels by February.

The study also showed that in areas with low Aedes aegypti mosquito populations, the presence of female Wolbachia-carrying Aedes mosquitoes could result in such mosquitoes propagating in the field, increasing their population.

This was seen at a small section of the Tampines West study area, where the Aedes aegypti population had previously been cut to very low levels by Project Wolbachia.

Female Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes in the community are less harmful than urban Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, because they are partially resistant to dengue infection and do not transmit dengue well.

The male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes were sterilised using a technique known as X-ray irradiation, which successfully reduced the urban Wolbachia-Aedes mosquito population, said NEA.

The mosquito releases will be expanded to cover 686 HDB blocks in Tampines and 769 blocks in Yishun by the first quarter of next year, said NEA.

Up to 451 blocks in high-risk areas within Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok will be covered by the end of the year.

At construction sites within the study areas, NEA is working with stakeholders, including construction companies, to guide them on the surveillance and release of male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes on their premises.

At the Marine Parade landed estate, NEA has engaged residents and recruited volunteers to keep different mosquito traps in their homes for surveillance.

From the fourth quarter of this year, vans will release the male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes in the estate. The data gathered will guide deployment for larger-scale mosquito releases in the area, NEA added.