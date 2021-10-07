Programme reduces diabetes-related amputations

An innocuous injury to his left little toe in late 2019 led to an infection that resulted in nine foot-related operations and five lower limb angioplasties in just over a year for Mr Toh Eng Cheng.

His gangrenous toe had to be amputated, and another six toes had to be amputated later, to curb a recurrence of diabetic foot ulcers. But the 52-year-old counts himself lucky.

"I could have lost the lower part of my leg or maybe the whole leg," said the former security supervisor, who has three toes left on his right foot.

Mr Toh is one of more than 2,700 diabetic patients who have benefited from a programme launched by the National Healthcare Group (NHG) in June last year that aims to prevent diabetes-related amputations.

Major lower limb amputations, which involve removing the leg below or above the knee, have been reduced by 40 per cent as at June this year. Minor amputations of the foot or toes are also down by 80 per cent, thanks to the Diabetic Foot in Primary and Tertiary (Definite) Care programme, in which regular foot screenings and early treatment are key approaches. These interim results will be presented during NHG's 19th Singapore Health and Biomedical Congress, which will be held virtually from today.

If poorly controlled, diabetes can lead to serious complications, such as foot ulcers, which, in turn, can lead to lower limb amputations.

Singapore has one of the highest diabetes-related lower limb amputation rates in the world, with an average of four such amputations done daily.

To tackle this, the Definite Care programme has been rolled out across NHG's polyclinics, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) and Woodlands Health.

It entails regular foot screenings for diabetic patients, who also get educated on foot care, and receive early and preventive treatment for mild to moderate conditions such as blisters. Patients with more severe foot wounds or ulcers are fast-tracked and referred to TTSH and KTPH for specialist care.

For Mr Toh, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was in Primary 5, this means that doctors and nurses at the polyclinic he frequents allow him to skip the queue where possible to get his wounds dressed. It also means that he knows who to turn to for help.

Mr Toh's surgeon, Dr Joseph Lo, is the project lead for the Definite Care programme.

He said diabetic foot ulcers - which are open sores or wounds - can recur up to 40 cent of the time within the same year, and require multiple procedures to address. Diabetes makes it hard for the body to heal itself, increasing the risk of wounds becoming chronic and raising the risk of infection.

If the ulcer is a small one, the aim is to prevent any amputations at all, said Dr Lo, a consultant at Woodlands Health's surgery department. "If you come in with an unsalvageable toe, the aim is to salvage the entire leg... This gives the patient the ability to continue to live an independent lifestyle," he added.

This was the case with Mr Toh, who had gone to the polyclinic after his injured little toe turned a dark colour, indicating gangrene. This condition occurs when body tissue dies due to a lack of blood flow or a serious bacterial infection.

To help diabetic patients better monitor their own wounds, NHG is trialling a mobile app with 30 patients. The app guides them to take clear photos of a wound, then analyses the images to detect any deterioration in condition and alerts the relevant healthcare provider. NHG aims to launch the app next year.