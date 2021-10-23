Prices of Covid-19 funerals higher due to complex process

As the Covid-19 death toll rose in recent weeks, funeral service providers have had to handle more complicated procedures due to infection control measures.

The measures also affect how bereaved families conduct the last rites or bid a final farewell to their loved ones, said the providers.

The number of serious cases and deaths among Covid-19 patients has climbed in the past month, with deaths hitting an all-time daily high of 18 on Wednesday.

Madam Jameela Bee Md Ismail, operations manager at Jasa Budi Muslim Casket and Marble Contractor, said the company has handled five Covid-19 burials in the past two months.

She said that she saw roughly one to five Covid-19 burials each day when she was at the Muslim cemetery this past month.

Mr Ang Ziqian, managing director at Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors, told The Straits Times that the firm handled five Covid-19 deaths this month, compared with none at all last month.

Mr Dennis Wong, a funeral director at The Life Celebrant, said his company has handled seven Covid-19 cases in the last two months.

"We have also received more inquiries from the families of those seriously ill with Covid-19 and at risk of dying," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Roy Selvarajah, manager at Hindu Caskets, said that the parlour has handled three Covid-19 funerals this month. It saw none last month.

As with other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and the human immunodeficiency virus, funeral companies have to comply with additional protocols when handing the remains of Covid-19 patients, said Mr Ang.

Full personal protective equipment (PPE) - mask, gloves and gown - must be donned.

SAFE ZONES When we arrive on-site with the body, the NEA will let us know which area has been cordoned off for the burial. No one is allowed to set foot near the cordoned-off area other than the burial staff - not even family members. MADAM JAMEELA BEE MD ISMAIL, operations manager at Jasa Budi Muslim Casket and Marble Contractor.

Mr Wong said: "Before the bodies are sent to the mortuary for collection, they are cleansed, dressed, disinfected and then double bagged."

The remains are immediately put into the casket, which is then sealed and disinfected, he added. Hearses and transfer vehicles also need to be disinfected after use.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) told ST that only funeral service providers whose staff have undergone the Basic Infection Control Course (BICC) can collect, casket and transport the remains of Covid-19 cases. They must don full PPE while doing so.

NEA added that more funeral service workers have been trained in BICC since the start of last year, with more than 140 funeral service providers having undergone the course, up from 89 in December 2019.

Hindu and Muslim ceremonies have changed as well.

According to Hindu funeral customs, the body would rest at home before being cremated.

But now, in the case of Covid-19 deaths, families can no longer bring the body back to the house, said Mr Roy.

At Muslim cemeteries, the burial zones for Covid-19 victims are demarcated for safe distancing, said Madam Jameela.

"When we arrive on-site with the body, the NEA will let us know which area has been cordoned off for the burial. No one is allowed to set foot near the cordoned-off area other than the burial staff - not even family members," she said.

"Once the body has been buried, the family is allowed to enter the area to pay respects and do their prayers."

The added measures to ensure the safety of the bereaved and the funeral service providers have increased costs.

"Unfortunately, we have to charge families extra now," said Mr Wong.

Two weeks ago, his company began charging about $500 more for direct cremation services for Covid-19 cases, and $800 to 1,000 more for a three-day all-inclusive wake package.

"This is on a cost recovery basis. We don't believe in profiteering," he said.

Likewise, Muslim burials cost more for Covid-19-related deaths, said Madam Jameela.

Normal Muslim burials usually cost around $1,500 to $1,600, while prices for a Covid-19 burial start at $2,000 and can go up to $5,000 depending on the manpower needed.

Ms Nur Azizah Mohamed Amin, managing director of Khayrat Muslim Casket, said the firm has increased the number of staff dealing with each Covid-19-related burial. Still, the process takes a toll on the workers, who have to carry out the tasks in PPE.

"Handling the Covid-19-positive bodies involves higher risk, more heat exhaustion and discomfort," she said.

Mr Ang said the situation for his funeral service company is still manageable - for now.

"I wouldn't say we are stretched for now. After Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003, we put in place standard operating procedures for times like this. We have PPE in place and our staff are trained adequately to handle such cases."

Nonetheless, he added: "If we fail to keep case numbers down and the death rates rise at an unacceptable rate, then we as last responders will be the next group of service providers to be overwhelmed after our hardworking healthcare professionals."