Pregnant women start getting jabs at KKH

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) has started inoculating its pregnant patients against Covid-19, with the first six women getting their jabs yesterday.

The move comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that it would allow pregnant women to book slots for Covid-19 jabs from last Friday, following a review of real-world clinical data of vaccination in this group.

The ministry said pregnant women should discuss vaccination with their doctors, even though there is currently no evidence to suggest that either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine could harm them or their babies.

This is because the amount of data collected for this group is still much smaller compared with data on the general population, it said.

Associate Professor Tan Hak Koon, who chairs KKH's obstetrics and gynaecology division, said women who are in at least their 13th week of pregnancy are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

The jabs will be spaced at least two weeks apart from other shots that they typically receive during pregnancy, such as the influenza and whooping cough jabs.

The jabs are administered in the hospital so obstetricians will be on hand to advise the women and monitor them after their shots.

Pregnant women who contract Covid-19 are more likely to develop severe symptoms, which may result in their being warded in the intensive care unit or put on oxygen therapy, Prof Tan said. Their babies also face an increased chance of being stillborn or born early, although the overall risks remain relatively low.

One woman who was vaccinated at KKH yesterday was Ms Suzanna Farid Tang Shu Ling, 28, who is 26 weeks pregnant.

The founder of ground-up initiative Urban Origins decided to get the jab after reading about the increased risk of severe illness that infected pregnant women face, and the potential protection vaccination might confer on her unborn child.

"At the session, there were many doctors and nurses around," she said. "If I had a question, I could just speak to one of them."

Another expectant mother, childcare teacher Noriyah Abdul Rahman, said she chose to get vaccinated to protect herself and her unborn child. "At first, I was frightened of what to expect after the vaccination," said the 43-year-old, who has a drug allergy. But the process went smoothly, she added.

KKH is also looking to study whether antibodies produced by the mother after vaccination are transferred to the baby, something that has been reported overseas.

"By right, the baby should have some passive protection from Covid-19," Prof Tan said. "The question is how much is transferred, whether this really gives protection, and for how long."