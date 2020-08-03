PR linked to imported case is sole new community infection

A 33-year-old permanent resident linked to a previous imported case was the sole Covid-19 case in the community confirmed yesterday.

She was one of 313 new coronavirus cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 52,825.

She had been in contact with a previous imported case who had travelled to India, MOH said.

This previous case was a 13-year-old boy, who is also a PR. He had been asymptomatic but was confirmed to have the virus on July 30.

As he was a minor who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon his arrival in Singapore on July 19, she had requested to be isolated at the same dedicated SHN facility with him.

She first became symptomatic during isolation on July 28, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 yesterday.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Two are work pass holders currently employed in Singapore who had arrived from India separately on July 19 and 21.

Another two are dependant's pass holders who arrived from Japan and India on July 21.

The remaining case is a student's pass holder who arrived from Indonesia on July 19.

Update on cases

New cases: 313 Imported: 5 (2 work pass holders, 2 dependant's pass holders, 1 student's pass holder) In community: 1 PR In dormitories: 307 Active cases: 5,872 In hospitals: 109 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,763 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 46,911 Discharged yesterday: 186 TOTAL CASES: 52,825

All of them had been placed on a 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving the stay-home period at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 307 new cases reported yesterday.

New cases continue to get picked up at the dorms because of extensive testing as part of efforts to verify and test the status of all workers, said MOH.

The number of new community cases has decreased to an average of two per day in the past week from seven the week before.

Unlinked cases have also decreased across the same periods to an average of one daily, down from four. All the new cases confirmed yesterday were linked to known clusters, MOH said.

The ministry also said 186 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

This brings the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the infection to 46,911.

There are currently 109 Covid-19 patients still in hospital, with none in intensive care.

New cases continue to get picked up at the dorms because of extensive testing as part of efforts to verify and test the status of all workers, said MOH.

A further 5,763 are isolated and cared for in community facilities. These are cases who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has seen 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.